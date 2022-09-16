Advanced search
    FDX   US31428X1063

FEDEX CORPORATION

(FDX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  15:49 16/09/2022 BST
157.53 USD   -23.11%
03:26pFedEx Down Over 23%, on Track for Record Percent Decrease -- Data Talk
DJ
03:18pTRENDING : FedEx 1Q Results to Be Below Previous Expectations
DJ
03:17pAWARD WINNING FIRM LABATON SUCHAROW INVESTIGATING FEDEX CORP (NYSE : Fdx)
BU
Trending : FedEx 1Q Results to Be Below Previous Expectations

09/16/2022 | 03:18pm BST
10:02 ET -- FedEx Corp. is one of the most talked about companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. FedEx said Thursday that its first-quarter results would be below the company's expectations as global volumes decline and macroeconomic trends worsened. The company said FedEx Express results were curbed by macroeconomic weakness in Asia and service challenges in Europe. That led to a revenue shortfall of about $500 million compared with the company's forecast. FedEx Ground revenue was about $300 million below company forecasts. The stock was down 23%, to $158.02, at 10 a.m. ET. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (chris.wack@wsj.com)


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-16-22 1018ET

Financials
Sales 2023 95 183 M - 82 832 M
Net income 2023 4 409 M - 3 837 M
Net Debt 2023 15 416 M - 13 416 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,5x
Yield 2023 2,25%
Capitalization 53 247 M 53 247 M 46 338 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,72x
EV / Sales 2024 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 446 000
Free-Float 75,5%
Chart FEDEX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
FedEx Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FEDEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 204,87 $
Average target price 264,88 $
Spread / Average Target 29,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rajesh Subramaniam President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael C. Lenz Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Frederick Wallace Smith Executive Chairman
Robert B. Carter Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Shirley Ann Jackson Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FEDEX CORPORATION-20.79%53 247
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC-13.69%160 704
DEUTSCHE POST AG-36.74%43 198
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.-27.78%15 867
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-20.13%9 527
YUNDA HOLDING CO., LTD.-9.92%7 647