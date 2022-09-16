Trending : FedEx 1Q Results to Be Below Previous Expectations

10:02 ET -- FedEx Corp. is one of the most talked about companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. FedEx said Thursday that its first-quarter results would be below the company's expectations as global volumes decline and macroeconomic trends worsened. The company said FedEx Express results were curbed by macroeconomic weakness in Asia and service challenges in Europe. That led to a revenue shortfall of about $500 million compared with the company's forecast. FedEx Ground revenue was about $300 million below company forecasts. The stock was down 23%, to $158.02, at 10 a.m. ET. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (chris.wack@wsj.com)

