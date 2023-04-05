Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. FedEx Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FDX   US31428X1063

FEDEX CORPORATION

(FDX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:58:07 2023-04-05 pm EDT
228.63 USD   +0.94%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Trending : FedEx Combines Express and Ground Delivery Networks

04/05/2023 | 01:29pm EDT
13:13 ET -- FedEx Corp. is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The Memphis, Tenn., parcel-delivery giant is combining its premium Express business and its less costly Ground delivery service into a single operation. The move scraps a long-held corporate structure that FedEx founder Fred Smith established as two independent operations and leadership teams. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (patrick.chu@WSJ.com)


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-05-23 1328ET

01:36pFedEx to Consolidate Express, Ground, Services Units in Restructuring Tied to $4 Billio..
MT
01:29pTrending : FedEx Combines Express and Ground Delivery Networks
DJ
12:34pS&P, Nasdaq fall as recession worries mount on weak economic data
RE
12:30pTop Stories at Midday: FedEx to Consolidate, Exxon's Falling Profi..
MT
10:38aFobi AI Signed Annual Wallet Passand AltID License Agreement With ParcelPal Logistics
MT
10:15aFedex Corp CEO Says Sees Hybrid Model In The Future With Both Employees And Contractors..
RE
10:15aFedex corp ceo says sees hybrid model in the future with both em…
RE
09:56aS&P, Nasdaq slip as weak private payrolls data feeds recession fears
RE
09:02aWall St eyes subdued open as private payrolls data deepens recession worries
RE
09:01aFedEx to Unify Operating Companies Into One Organization, Increases Quarterly Dividend;..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 91 153 M - -
Net income 2023 3 638 M - -
Net Debt 2023 14 092 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 15,9x
Yield 2023 2,03%
Capitalization 56 929 M 56 929 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,78x
EV / Sales 2024 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 446 000
Free-Float 75,6%
Chart FEDEX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
FedEx Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FEDEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 226,49 $
Average target price 241,33 $
Spread / Average Target 6,55%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rajesh Subramaniam President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael C. Lenz Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Frederick Wallace Smith Executive Chairman
Robert B. Carter Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Justin Ross Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FEDEX CORPORATION30.77%56 929
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC.9.65%163 293
DEUTSCHE POST AG20.92%55 884
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.2.42%16 443
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.8.96%9 536
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO LTD11.88%6 419
