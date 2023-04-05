Trending : FedEx Combines Express and Ground Delivery Networks

13:13 ET -- FedEx Corp. is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The Memphis, Tenn., parcel-delivery giant is combining its premium Express business and its less costly Ground delivery service into a single operation. The move scraps a long-held corporate structure that FedEx founder Fred Smith established as two independent operations and leadership teams. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (patrick.chu@WSJ.com)

