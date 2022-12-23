Trending : FedEx Says Weather May Delay Some Deliveries

13:13 ET -- FedEx Corp. is one of the most talked about companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The Wall Street Journal reported the package delivery company said weather conditions at its Memphis and Indianapolis hubs could cause delivery delays, with some packages potentially reaching homes after Christmas Eve. The company said it is working to deliver the best possible service while protecting the safety of its workers, the report said. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com)

