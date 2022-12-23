Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. FedEx Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FDX   US31428X1063

FEDEX CORPORATION

(FDX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:07 2022-12-23 pm EST
176.43 USD   +0.42%
01:28pTrending : FedEx Says Weather May Delay Some Deliveries
DJ
01:25pFedex : Statement Regarding Winter Weather
PU
10:00aFedEx Says Severe Winter Weather Likely to Delay Shipments Going Through Memphis, Indianapolis Hubs
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Trending : FedEx Says Weather May Delay Some Deliveries

12/23/2022 | 01:28pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

13:13 ET -- FedEx Corp. is one of the most talked about companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The Wall Street Journal reported the package delivery company said weather conditions at its Memphis and Indianapolis hubs could cause delivery delays, with some packages potentially reaching homes after Christmas Eve. The company said it is working to deliver the best possible service while protecting the safety of its workers, the report said. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com)


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-23-22 1328ET

All news about FEDEX CORPORATION
01:28pTrending : FedEx Says Weather May Delay Some Deliveries
DJ
01:25pFedex : Statement Regarding Winter Weather
PU
10:00aFedEx Says Severe Winter Weather Likely to Delay Shipments Going Through Memphis, India..
MT
09:15aFedEx Anticipates Some US Holiday Packages Could Face Delays due to Inclement Weather
MT
09:08aFedEx warns winter storm may delay some holiday deliveries
RE
08:47aFedEx Warns Customers Some Holiday Weekend Packages Could Be Delayed - CNBC
RE
08:47aFedex warns customers some holiday weekend packages could be del…
RE
06:00aThe Michigan lawyer pushing Trump’s voter-fraud fictions in U.S. courts
RE
04:58aEuropean shares end the week before Christmas higher
RE
12/22Loop Capital Adjusts Price Target on FedEx to $179 From $176, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FEDEX CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 92 159 M - -
Net income 2023 3 406 M - -
Net Debt 2023 16 630 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 13,2x
Yield 2023 2,62%
Capitalization 44 344 M 44 344 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,66x
EV / Sales 2024 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 446 000
Free-Float 77,5%
Chart FEDEX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
FedEx Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FEDEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 175,69 $
Average target price 194,19 $
Spread / Average Target 10,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rajesh Subramaniam President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael C. Lenz Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Frederick Wallace Smith Executive Chairman
Robert B. Carter Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Susan C. Schwab Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FEDEX CORPORATION-34.28%44 344
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC.-18.07%151 888
DEUTSCHE POST AG-38.50%44 395
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.-20.40%17 012
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-27.11%9 396
YUNDA HOLDING CO., LTD.-28.10%6 113