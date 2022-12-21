Trending : FedEx Working to Reduce Costs

1337 EST -- FedEx Corp. is one of the most talked-about companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The company reported second-quarter earnings after the bell Tuesday, and said it was "prioritizing actions to quickly reduce costs in order to align fiscal 2023 costs with weaker-than-expected volume." FedEx said it now expects to generate total fiscal 2023 cost savings of about $3.7 billion relative to its initial fiscal 2023 business plan. The company reported second-quarter earnings per share of $3.07 on revenue of $22.8 billion. In the year-ago period, FedEx reported EPS of $3.88 on revenue of $23.5 billion. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com)

