    FDX   US31428X1063

FEDEX CORPORATION

(FDX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:20 2022-12-21 pm EST
171.53 USD   +4.37%
02:09pWorld shares advance but face most monthly losses since 2008
RE
01:55pTrending : FedEx Working to Reduce Costs
DJ
01:46pInflation Expectations at 15-Month Low, Nike's Robust Quarterly Results Boost US Equities
MT
Trending : FedEx Working to Reduce Costs

12/21/2022 | 01:55pm EST
1337 EST -- FedEx Corp. is one of the most talked-about companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The company reported second-quarter earnings after the bell Tuesday, and said it was "prioritizing actions to quickly reduce costs in order to align fiscal 2023 costs with weaker-than-expected volume." FedEx said it now expects to generate total fiscal 2023 cost savings of about $3.7 billion relative to its initial fiscal 2023 business plan. The company reported second-quarter earnings per share of $3.07 on revenue of $22.8 billion. In the year-ago period, FedEx reported EPS of $3.88 on revenue of $23.5 billion. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com)


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-21-22 1354ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 92 240 M - -
Net income 2023 3 459 M - -
Net Debt 2023 17 136 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 12,3x
Yield 2023 2,80%
Capitalization 41 481 M 41 481 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,64x
EV / Sales 2024 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 446 000
Free-Float 75,6%
Technical analysis trends FEDEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 164,35 $
Average target price 193,74 $
Spread / Average Target 17,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rajesh Subramaniam President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael C. Lenz Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Frederick Wallace Smith Executive Chairman
Robert B. Carter Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Susan C. Schwab Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FEDEX CORPORATION-34.74%42 767
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC.-16.75%150 176
DEUTSCHE POST AG-38.80%44 309
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.-20.40%17 012
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-26.70%9 520
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO LTD-18.42%6 082