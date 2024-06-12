14:08 ET -- FedEx is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the past 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The Memphis-based delivery company said it plans to eliminate 1,700 to 2,000 positions in back-office and commercial functions in Europe. Through fiscal 2026, FedEx sees the pretax cost of severance benefits and legal and professional fees at $250 million to $375 million. Expected savings from the plan are seen at $125 million to $175 million annually beginning in fiscal 2027. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (jennfer.tershak@wsj.com)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-12-24 1423ET