US labor board ruling could spur unionizing by gig workers, others

June 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. National Labor Relations
Board on Tuesday made it more difficult for companies to treat
workers as independent contractors rather than employees,
handing workers in the gig economy and other industries a
potential path to join unions.
The Democrat-led board threw out a more business-friendly
standard for classifying workers adopted during the Trump
administration, which had said workers who operate their own
businesses should generally be considered independent
contractors who cannot join unions.
Instead, the agency reverted back to an Obama-era test that
considers a broader array of factors such as the amount of
control companies exercise over workers and the degree to which
workers depend on a single company to make a living.
The board's ruling came in a case involving a union campaign
by makeup artists and hairstylists for the Atlanta Opera. The
board said the workers were the opera's employees and could hold
an election over whether to join a union.
Lawyers for the opera and the union organizing its workers
did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The opera cannot immediately appeal the decision. If the
workers vote to unionize, the opera could refuse to bargain and
bring the case back to the labor board and ultimately a federal
appeals court.
Worker classification has been among the most contentious
employment-related issues in the U.S. over the last decade. The
U.S. Department of Labor is expected to soon finalize a proposed
rule opposed by business groups that would narrow the
circumstances in which workers qualify as independent
contractors under federal wage laws.
Any change in policy is expected to increase labor costs for
many industries including trucking, retail and manufacturing.
But the effect on the "gig economy," which relies heavily on
independent contractors, has received the most attention.
Kristin Sharp, CEO of gig economy trade association Flex,
said Tuesday's ruling was out of step with an increasingly
tech-driven economy defined by worker flexibility.
"This decision will only generate greater confusion and
uncertainty, while undermining the independent work that
millions of Americans have chosen, often in lieu of traditional
employment," Sharp said in a statement.
In a 2014 ruling involving FedEx Corp drivers, the labor
board had said a worker's opportunity for profit or loss is only
one factor to be considered in determining independent
contractor status.
Five years later, the Trump-era board ruled that so-called
"entrepreneurial opportunity" should be the main factor in
evaluating classification, narrowing the ability of workers and
unions to prove employee status.
The board on Tuesday said that ruling was too narrow.
Entrepreneurial opportunity should be considered, the board
said, but only in tandem with other factors that speak to
whether workers are operating truly independent businesses.
(Reporting by Daniel Wiessner in Albany, New York; Editing by
Alexia Garamfalvi and Edward Tobin)