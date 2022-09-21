Advanced search
    FNHC   US31431B1098

FEDNAT HOLDING COMPANY

(FNHC)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-21 pm EDT
0.3040 USD   +2.01%
04:30pFEDNAT : Accelaration/Increase of Financial Obligation - Form 8-K
04:25pFEDNAT HOLDING CO : Triggering Events That Accelerate or Increase a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
09/12FEDNAT HOLDING CO : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
FedNat : Accelaration/Increase of Financial Obligation - Form 8-K

09/21/2022 | 04:30pm EDT
fnhc-20220915
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report: September 15, 2022
(Date of earliest event reported)

FEDNAT HOLDING COMPANY
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
Florida 000-25001 65-0248866
(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation) (Commission File Number) (IRS Employer Identification No.)
14050 N.W. 14th Street, Suite 180
Sunrise, FL
33323
(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (800) 293-2532
Not applicable
(Former Name or Former Address, if Changed Since Last Report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):
Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class Trading Symbol Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock FNHC Nasdaq Global Market
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ☐

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐







Item 2.04. Triggering Events that Accelerate or Increase a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement.

FedNat Holding Company (the "Company") has provided notice to The Bank of New York Mellon, as trustee (the "Trustee") for the Company's Senior Unsecured Notes due 2029 in the aggregate principal amount of $100,000,000 (the "Senior Notes") and Convertible Senior Unsecured Notes due 2026 in the aggregate principal amount of $21,000,000 (the "Convertible Notes") that it has not made the September 15, 2022 interest payment due on the Senior Notes. Under the terms of the indentures, such failure to pay the interest due becomes an "Event of Default" if not cured within 10 business days. The Company is in the process of engaging with the noteholders and anticipates announcing a call with noteholders to occur prior to such date.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits.
104 Cover Page Interactive File (the cover page tags are embedded within the Inline XBRL document).



SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
FEDNAT HOLDING COMPANY
Date: September 21, 2022 By: /s/ J. Gordon Jennings III
Name: J. Gordon Jennings III
Title: Interim Chief Financial Officer
(Principal Financial Officer)


Disclaimer

FedNat Holding Company published this content on 21 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2022 20:29:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
