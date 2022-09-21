FedNat : Accelaration/Increase of Financial Obligation - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

Date of Report: September 15, 2022

FEDNAT HOLDING COMPANY

Florida 000-25001 65-0248866 (State or other jurisdiction of incorporation) (Commission File Number) (IRS Employer Identification No.)

14050 N.W. 14th Street, Suite 180 Sunrise, FL 33323 (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)





Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (800) 293-2532

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: Title of each class Trading Symbol Name of each exchange on which registered Common Stock FNHC Nasdaq Global Market

Item 2.04. Triggering Events that Accelerate or Increase a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement.





FedNat Holding Company (the "Company") has provided notice to The Bank of New York Mellon, as trustee (the "Trustee") for the Company's Senior Unsecured Notes due 2029 in the aggregate principal amount of $100,000,000 (the "Senior Notes") and Convertible Senior Unsecured Notes due 2026 in the aggregate principal amount of $21,000,000 (the "Convertible Notes") that it has not made the September 15, 2022 interest payment due on the Senior Notes. Under the terms of the indentures, such failure to pay the interest due becomes an "Event of Default" if not cured within 10 business days. The Company is in the process of engaging with the noteholders and anticipates announcing a call with noteholders to occur prior to such date.





Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits. 104 Cover Page Interactive File (the cover page tags are embedded within the Inline XBRL document).













FEDNAT HOLDING COMPANY Date: September 21, 2022

