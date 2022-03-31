FedNat : Delisting/Failure to Satisfy Listing Rule/Transfer of Listing - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

Date of Report: March 31, 2022

FEDNAT HOLDING COMPANY

Florida 000-25001 65-0248866

14050 N.W. 14th Street, Suite 180 Sunrise, FL 33323





Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (800) 293-2532

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: Title of each class Trading Symbol Name of each exchange on which registered Common Stock FNHC Nasdaq Global Market

Item 3.01. Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing.





Item 7.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K is incorporated herein by this reference. Because FedNat Holding Company (the "Company") has failed to file its Form 10-K within the 15-day extension period provided for in SEC Rule 12b-25, it has notified Nasdaq that the Company is no longer in compliance with Nasdaq Marketplace Rule 5250(c)(1), which requires timely filing of periodic reports with the SEC. The Company anticipates that it will also receive a corresponding notice of non-compliance from Nasdaq. The Company anticipates that it will have a grace period within which to file the Form 10-K and regain compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rules.





Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.





On March 16, 2022, the Company filed a Notification of Late Filing on Form 12b-25 (the "Original Form 12b-25") reporting that it required additional time to complete its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2021 (the "Form 10-K") principally because the Company required additional time to complete its control procedures, and its independent auditors required additional time to complete the audit thereof and of the Registrant's financial statements, in order to finalize the Form 10-K. On March 31, 2022, the Company filed an amendment to the Original Form 12b-25 to report that it will not be filing such Form 10-K within the 15-day extension period provided by the Original Form 12b-25. To date, the Registrant has been unable, without unreasonable effort or expense, to complete its control procedures, and its independent auditors have been unable to complete the audit thereof. The Company is continuing in its efforts to file the Form 10-K as soon as reasonably practicable.





FEDNAT HOLDING COMPANY Date: March 31, 2022 By: /s/ Ronald A. Jordan

Name: Ronald A. Jordan Title: Chief Financial Officer (Principal Financial Officer)









