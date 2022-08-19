Log in
    FNHC   US31431B1098

FEDNAT HOLDING COMPANY

(FNHC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59 2022-08-19 pm EDT
0.3850 USD   -6.78%
04:24pFEDNAT : Late Filing of June 30, 2022 Form 10-Q
PU
04:15pFedNat Gets Nasdaq Warning for Non-Compliance With Listing Rule
MT
04:05pFEDNAT HOLDING CO : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
FedNat : Late Filing of June 30, 2022 Form 10-Q

08/19/2022 | 04:24pm EDT
FEDNAT RECEIVES NASDAQ NOTIFICATION OF NON-COMPLIANCE

WITH LISTING RULE 5250(c)(1)

Sunrise, Florida, August 19, 2022 - FedNat Holding Company (the "Company") (Nasdaq: FNHC), a regional insurance holding company, today announced that on August 17, 2022, it received notice (the "Notice") from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market notifying the Company that it was not in compliance with requirements of Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) as a result of not having timely filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

The Company has a period of 60 days from the Notice date to submit a plan to regain compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rules. The Company has advised Nasdaq that it anticipates filing the Form 10-Q within such 60-day period. The Notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's common stock on the Nasdaq Global Market.

About the Company

FedNat Holding Company is an insurance holding company that controls substantially all aspects of the insurance underwriting, distribution and claims processes through our subsidiaries, equity investments and contractual relationships with independent agents and general agents. More information is available at https://www.fednat.com/investor-relations/.

Contacts

David K. Patterson, Interim CEO (954) 308-1322 Erick A. Fernandez, Interim CFO (954) 308-1341 Bernard Kilkelly, Investor Relations (954) 308-1409 or investorrelations@fednat.com

###

Disclaimer

FedNat Holding Company published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 20:23:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
