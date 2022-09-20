Advanced search
Feedback : Annual Report 2022 - Published on September 20th 2022

09/20/2022
Connecting the clinical world

Annual Report and Accounts

For the year

ended 31 May 2022

Contents

Page

Highlights

3

About us

4 - 5

Chairman's Statement

6 - 7

Chief Executive Officer's Statement

8

- 16

The Board

17

- 18

Strategic Report

19

- 27

Directors' Report

28

- 31

Corporate Governance Statement

32

- 39

Audit Committee Report

40

- 41

Remuneration Committee Report

42

- 44

Independent Auditor's Report

45

- 49

Statement of Comprehensive Income

50

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

51

Company Statement of Changes in Equity

52

Consolidated Balance Sheet

53

Company Balance Sheet

54

Consolidated Cash Flow Statement

55

Company Cash Flow Statement

56

Notes to the Financial Statements

57

- 74

Company Information

75

Feedback PLC

Annual report and accounts for the year ended 31 May 2022

2

Highlights

Operational highlights

  • Two Bleepa contract wins with NHS trusts worth an aggregate value of £0.20m
  • First non-NHS contract win, with CVS Group
  • Expansion of product suite and routes to market with launches of CareLocker and BleepaBox
  • First international Bleepa deployment at Orissa, India, for remote TB screening, in partnership with AWS and Qure.ai
  • Selected to pilot the UK's first end-to-endsymptom-based CDC pathway, connecting primary and secondary care - Bleepa's first example of cross-provider connectivity
  • First cloud deployments of the technology, both for CVS and TB screening in India

Financial highlights

  • 105% increase in revenue to £0.59m (2021: £0.29m)
  • Highest ever reported revenue since becoming a medical imaging company in 2014
  • 280% increase in sales(1) to £0.67m (2021: £0.18m), with Bleepa contributing £0.26m (2021: £0.08m)
  • Operating loss increased to £2.51m (2021: £2.06m), reflecting investment in the development and roll out of Bleepa
  • Oversubscribed placing and open offer raising £11.20m - to support accelerated revenue growth and product development
  • Cash at 31 May 2022 was £10.31m (31 May 2021: £2.22m)

Post period highlights

  • Awarded £0.45m contract for a 12-month pilot extension of the Sussex ICS CDC development programme
  • Named as a supplier on G-Cloud 13, the UK Government's digital marketplace
  • Creation of the CareLocker app, giving patients direct access to their clinical data
  • First CareLocker deployment with an Indian imaging centre, Sampurna Diagnostics, Indore, making digital images available to their patients via the CareLocker app

Note (1): "Sales" is non-IFRS metric representing the total customer contract value invoiced in a period. The figure does not take account of accrued or deferred income adjustments that are required to comply with accounting standards for revenue recognition across the life of a customer contract (typically 12 months).

Feedback PLC

Annual report and accounts for the year ended 31 May 2022

3

About us

Our Vision

To enable clinicians to make better decisions, faster, from anywhere

Our focus

Our mission is to enable clinicians to make better decisions faster, from any location.

We understand that to work effectively clinicians need access to both patient data and colleagues, which is difficult to achieve when their data is siloed in provider systems. In addition, clinicians are reliant on using outdated technologies to communicate such as email, pagers and fax.

We are helping clinicians overcome these challenges in three ways; 1) we create a common view of a patient, across provider settings, by extracting clinical data relating to the patient from siloed hospital systems; 2) we enable clinical teams to be built around this common patient view to facilitate case discussion, regardless of clinician location; and

  1. we work with some of the latest technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), which support clinical decision- making from the data that is presented to clinicians.

What sets us apart

We provide a digital infrastructure that ensures patient data travels with the patient and is available to all care settings and that enables clinicians to contribute to their care from anywhere. We remove the geographic constraints of care giving patients choice, clinicians flexibility and care providers workforce resilience. Our capabilities enable us to facilitate cross-provider care pathways, connecting GPs with diagnostic and secondary care facilities around an individual patient journey and to connect even the most remote care setting with real-time, specialist expertise in urban settings.

Our patient-centric approach combines with our credentials as a medical device manufacturer to give us a truly unique market position. We are the only healthcare supplier to deliver a patient-centric digital infrastructure within a regulatory compliant technology product for clinical communication. Digital medical images must be displayed within a medical-device-certified image viewer if they are to be used for a diagnostic purpose and, without images, clinical case discussion is ill informed and incomplete. This makes us the only tool suitable for facilitating a full diagnostic care pathway across provider settings as these pathways must include medical images.

The flexibility of our technology enables its use across a broad range of clinical settings including the NHS, private hospitals, remote clinical screening services, veterinary services and the military.

Feedback PLC

Annual report and accounts for the year ended 31 May 2022

4

About us (continued)

Our products

Bleepa integrates with multiple hospital systems and centralises relevant clinical data into a single view of the patient, which can then be securely reviewed and discussed by disparate members of clinical teams. This data includes lab results, structured reports, ECGs and, most importantly, medical images that are uniquely displayed through Bleepa's regulated DICOM (Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine) viewer. The platform allows clinicians to review patient imaging and other clinical results and discuss cases collaboratively with colleagues on the go.

Having centralised data around a patient in Bleepa, CareLocker provides a patient-centric way of storing that data in the cloud, ensuring its availability to any care setting that the patient attends.

Taking the theme of remote data and clinical connection further, the company developed the BleepaBox, a specialist tool to enable image transfer from rural settings to the Bleepa platform via a mobile data network. Once in the cloud the digital images are immediately viewable within Bleepa and the clinician can make onward referrals or start a conversation with a specialist for input on the case whilst still on location.

Our markets

Our technologies are applicable to almost any care setting internationally. Our infrastructure products are currently in use in UK NHS trusts, in regional NHS cross-provider care pathways and community diagnostic centres, UK equine veterinary practices and remote care facilities in India. The Company is actively pursuing further opportunities for our products in the UK, in India and in other international markets.

Our partners

Feedback PLC

Annual report and accounts for the year ended 31 May 2022

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

