Feedback : Annual Report 2022 - Published on September 20th 2022

Note (1): "Sales" is non-IFRS metric representing the total customer contract value invoiced in a period. The figure does not take account of accrued or deferred income adjustments that are required to comply with accounting standards for revenue recognition across the life of a customer contract (typically 12 months).

First CareLocker deployment with an Indian imaging centre, Sampurna Diagnostics, Indore, making digital images available to their patients via the CareLocker app

Operating loss increased to £2.51m (2021: £2.06m), reflecting investment in the development and roll out of Bleepa

First cloud deployments of the technology, both for CVS and TB screening in India

First international Bleepa deployment at Orissa, India, for remote TB screening, in partnership with AWS and Qure.ai

Expansion of product suite and routes to market with launches of CareLocker and BleepaBox

Two Bleepa contract wins with NHS trusts worth an aggregate value of £0.20m

About us

Our Vision

To enable clinicians to make better decisions, faster, from anywhere

Our focus

Our mission is to enable clinicians to make better decisions faster, from any location.

We understand that to work effectively clinicians need access to both patient data and colleagues, which is difficult to achieve when their data is siloed in provider systems. In addition, clinicians are reliant on using outdated technologies to communicate such as email, pagers and fax.

We are helping clinicians overcome these challenges in three ways; 1) we create a common view of a patient, across provider settings, by extracting clinical data relating to the patient from siloed hospital systems; 2) we enable clinical teams to be built around this common patient view to facilitate case discussion, regardless of clinician location; and

we work with some of the latest technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), which support clinical decision- making from the data that is presented to clinicians.

What sets us apart

We provide a digital infrastructure that ensures patient data travels with the patient and is available to all care settings and that enables clinicians to contribute to their care from anywhere. We remove the geographic constraints of care giving patients choice, clinicians flexibility and care providers workforce resilience. Our capabilities enable us to facilitate cross-provider care pathways, connecting GPs with diagnostic and secondary care facilities around an individual patient journey and to connect even the most remote care setting with real-time, specialist expertise in urban settings.

Our patient-centric approach combines with our credentials as a medical device manufacturer to give us a truly unique market position. We are the only healthcare supplier to deliver a patient-centric digital infrastructure within a regulatory compliant technology product for clinical communication. Digital medical images must be displayed within a medical-device-certified image viewer if they are to be used for a diagnostic purpose and, without images, clinical case discussion is ill informed and incomplete. This makes us the only tool suitable for facilitating a full diagnostic care pathway across provider settings as these pathways must include medical images.

The flexibility of our technology enables its use across a broad range of clinical settings including the NHS, private hospitals, remote clinical screening services, veterinary services and the military.

Feedback PLC

Annual report and accounts for the year ended 31 May 2022

