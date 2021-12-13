Feedback PLC Partners With Amazon Web Services on Tuberculosis Screening in India, Shares Rise

By Anthony O. Goriainoff

Shares in Feedback PLC rose Monday after the company said it has partnered with Amazon Web Services to establish and deliver cloud-based tuberculosis screening services to rural communities in India.

Shares at 0812 GMT were up 0.16 pence, or 19%, at 0.97 pence.

The medical-imaging technology company said it has been awarded funding through the AWS Diagnostic Development Initiative. The funding is targeted at covering the initial cloud hosting costs of the tuberculosis-screening service in the pilot stages, the London-listed company said.

