  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Feedback plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FDBK   GB0003340550

FEEDBACK PLC

(FDBK)
  
Feedback PLC Partners With Amazon Web Services on Tuberculosis Screening in India, Shares Rise

12/13/2021 | 03:42am EST
By Anthony O. Goriainoff

Shares in Feedback PLC rose Monday after the company said it has partnered with Amazon Web Services to establish and deliver cloud-based tuberculosis screening services to rural communities in India.

Shares at 0812 GMT were up 0.16 pence, or 19%, at 0.97 pence.

The medical-imaging technology company said it has been awarded funding through the AWS Diagnostic Development Initiative. The funding is targeted at covering the initial cloud hosting costs of the tuberculosis-screening service in the pilot stages, the London-listed company said.

Write to Anthony O. Goriainoff at anthony.orunagoriainoff@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-13-21 0341ET

