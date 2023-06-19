Feedback expects annual revenue boost; "exciting" opportunities ahead

(Alliance News) - Feedback PLC on Monday said it expects to report double-digit annual revenue growth, driven by Bleepa-CareLocker success.

The London-based specialist clinical communication company said it expects revenue for the year ended May 31 to be around GBP1.0 million, up 67% from GBP600,000 a year prior.

Feedback noted that increased traction for its Bleepa-CareLocker solutions in the UK drove the majority of top-line growth, and now contributes around 74% of total revenue.

Cash and cash equivalents at May 31 are expected to be around GBP7.3 million, down 29% from GBP10.3 million the year before.

Looking ahead, Feedback said Bleepa-CareLocker continues to "present exciting opportunities", adding that it remains in continued dialogue with stakeholders, potential partners and potential customers regarding National Health Services opportunities.

Shares in Feedback were up 0.9% at 116.00 pence each in London on Monday morning.

