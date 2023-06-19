Advanced search
    FDBK   GB00BJN59X09

FEEDBACK PLC

(FDBK)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:06:53 2023-06-19 am EDT
112.00 GBX   -2.61%
06:14aFeedback expects annual revenue boost; "exciting" opportunities ahead
AN
04/04Feedback plc Secures Contract Extension with Queen Victoria Hospital
MT
04/04Feedback shares fall as QVH abandons previous procurement process
AN
Feedback expects annual revenue boost; "exciting" opportunities ahead

06/19/2023 | 06:14am EDT
(Alliance News) - Feedback PLC on Monday said it expects to report double-digit annual revenue growth, driven by Bleepa-CareLocker success.

The London-based specialist clinical communication company said it expects revenue for the year ended May 31 to be around GBP1.0 million, up 67% from GBP600,000 a year prior.

Feedback noted that increased traction for its Bleepa-CareLocker solutions in the UK drove the majority of top-line growth, and now contributes around 74% of total revenue.

Cash and cash equivalents at May 31 are expected to be around GBP7.3 million, down 29% from GBP10.3 million the year before.

Looking ahead, Feedback said Bleepa-CareLocker continues to "present exciting opportunities", adding that it remains in continued dialogue with stakeholders, potential partners and potential customers regarding National Health Services opportunities.

Shares in Feedback were up 0.9% at 116.00 pence each in London on Monday morning.

By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

