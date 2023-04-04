Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Feedback plc
  News
  7. Summary
    FDBK   GB00BJN59X09

FEEDBACK PLC

(FDBK)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:34:43 2023-04-04 am EDT
140.00 GBX   -8.20%
06:04aFeedback shares fall as QVH abandons previous procurement process
AN
02/09Feedback PLC reports "very strong" interims
AQ
02/07Transcript : Feedback plc, H1 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 07, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Feedback shares fall as QVH abandons previous procurement process

04/04/2023 | 06:04am EDT
(Alliance News) - Feedback PLC on Tuesday said it has secured an extension for its current contract with Queen Victoria Hospital, as its shares fell on news that the hospital will no longer be progressing with its existing tender process.

The specialist clinical communication company has been given a nine-month, fixed-term extension to its contract for the Sussex Health & Care Partnership Integrated Care System development programme for its Bleepa-CareLocker Community Diagnostics Centre solution.

The paid extension follows the abandonment of the trust's previous procurement process in March, and lasts until December 31 whilst QVH undertakes a new tender exercise.

QVH is expected to procure the relevant components of the CDC programme, including the digital pathway element, currently under contract with Feedback.

"Although QVH had expected to conclude its tender process by March 31, we have been informed by the trust that the existing tender process is no longer progressing. We are pleased to be supporting QVH on an interim basis to ensure the continuity of ongoing patient care whist they undertake a further procurement exercise," said Chief Executive Officer Tom Oakley.

"The digital component of CDC delivery that Feedback provides is critical, and we continue to champion the QVH CDC programme to other NHS organisations through the continuation of this contract, and remain confident in the emerging opportunity that CDCs represent both for the company and the wider NHS. While we continue to support QVH, the company will actively explore opportunities to support the wider CDC capability throughout the NHS."

Feedback shares were trading 8.2% lower at 140.00 pence each in London on Tuesday morning.

By Holly Beveridge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 1,00 M 1,24 M 1,24 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net cash 2023 5,64 M 6,98 M 6,98 M
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 20,3 M 25,2 M 25,2 M
EV / Sales 2023 14,7x
EV / Sales 2024 12,8x
Nbr of Employees 19
Free-Float 89,6%
Chart FEEDBACK PLC
Duration : Period :
Feedback plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FEEDBACK PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 152,50 GBX
Average target price 240,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 57,4%
Managers and Directors
Thomas James Oakley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Aneshkumar Patel Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Rory James Swanton Shaw Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Peter Hayball Chief Technical Officer
Stephen McAteer Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FEEDBACK PLC56.41%25
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.12.23%28 943
PRO MEDICUS LIMITED16.94%4 572
EVOLENT HEALTH, INC.14.42%3 519
SECTRA AB (PUBL)7.80%2 977
OMNICELL, INC.15.01%2 609
