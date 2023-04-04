Feedback shares fall as QVH abandons previous procurement process

(Alliance News) - Feedback PLC on Tuesday said it has secured an extension for its current contract with Queen Victoria Hospital, as its shares fell on news that the hospital will no longer be progressing with its existing tender process.

The specialist clinical communication company has been given a nine-month, fixed-term extension to its contract for the Sussex Health & Care Partnership Integrated Care System development programme for its Bleepa-CareLocker Community Diagnostics Centre solution.

The paid extension follows the abandonment of the trust's previous procurement process in March, and lasts until December 31 whilst QVH undertakes a new tender exercise.

QVH is expected to procure the relevant components of the CDC programme, including the digital pathway element, currently under contract with Feedback.

"Although QVH had expected to conclude its tender process by March 31, we have been informed by the trust that the existing tender process is no longer progressing. We are pleased to be supporting QVH on an interim basis to ensure the continuity of ongoing patient care whist they undertake a further procurement exercise," said Chief Executive Officer Tom Oakley.

"The digital component of CDC delivery that Feedback provides is critical, and we continue to champion the QVH CDC programme to other NHS organisations through the continuation of this contract, and remain confident in the emerging opportunity that CDCs represent both for the company and the wider NHS. While we continue to support QVH, the company will actively explore opportunities to support the wider CDC capability throughout the NHS."

Feedback shares were trading 8.2% lower at 140.00 pence each in London on Tuesday morning.

