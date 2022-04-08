Log in
    7068   JP3803040009

FEEDFORCE GROUP INC.

(7068)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  04/08 01:57:00 am EDT
470.00 JPY   +1.51%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Feedforce : ［Delayed］Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended February 28,2022(Under Japanese GAAP)

04/08/2022 | 02:09am EDT
Note:This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

March31, 2022

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Nine Months Ended February 28, 2022

(Under Japanese GAAP)

Company name:

Feedforce Group Inc

Listing:

Tokyo Stock Exchange

Securities code:

7068

URL:

https://feedforcegroup.jp

Representative:

Koji Tsukada, Representative Director and President

Inquiries:

Shingo Nishiyama, Director and CFO

Telephone:

+81-3-5846-7016

Scheduled date to file quarterly securities report: Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

April 14, 2022

Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: YesHolding of quarterly financial results briefing:

Yes

(Yen amounts are rounded down to millions, unless otherwise noted.)

1.

Consolidated financial results for the nine months ended February 28, 2022 (from June 1, 2021 to February 28, 2022)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Net sales

EBITDA

Operating profitOrdinary profitProfit attributable to owners of parent

Nine months ended

February 28, 2022 February 28, 2021

Millions of yen 2,112

Millions of yen

Millions of yen 851 17.6

1,859 102.5

724 192.1

713 19.2 598 173.5

Millions of yen 699 585

19.5 254.7

Millions of yen 433

38.7 312 415.7

Note:Comprehensive incomeFor the nine months ended February 28, 2022:

¥414 million [21.2%]

For the nine months ended February 28, 2021:

¥341 million [267.6%]

Basic earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

Nine months ended

February 28, 2022 February 28, 2021

Yen 16.69 12.62

Yen 16.26 12.14

Note: 1.

As the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" will be applied from the fiscal year ending May 31, 2022, the

percentage change from the previous fiscal year is not shown for net sales.

2.

EBITDA is a sum of operating profit, depreciation, and amortization.

3.

The Company conducted a 4-for-1 stock split of common stocks as of December 1, 2020. The "Basic earnings per share" and

"Diluted earnings per share" is calculated assuming that the said stock split was conducted at the beginning of the previous

consolidated fiscal year.

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity-to-asset ratio

As of

February 28, 2022 May 31, 2021

Millions of yen 7,788 6,467

Millions of yen 2,905 2,401

% 36.0 36.6

Reference:

Equity

As of February 28, 2022:

¥2,805 million

As of May 31, 2021:

¥2,366 million

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

First quarter-end

Second quarter-end

Third quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

Fiscal year ended May 31, 2021

Fiscal year ending May 31, 2022

Yen

－ －

Yen

0.00 0.00

Yen

－ －

Yen

0.00

Yen

0.00

Fiscal year ending May 31, 2022 (Forecast)

0.00

0.00

Note:

Revisions to the forecast of cash dividends most recently announced: None

3. Consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending May 31, 2022 (from June 1, 2021 to May 31, 2022)

(Percentages represent year-on-year changes)Fiscal year ending

May 31, 2022

(Forecast)Net salesMillions of yen

2,966

EBITDAMillions of yen

1,093

Operating profit

Millions of yen

3.3

859

Note: 1. Revisions to the earnings forecasts most recently announced: None

Ordinary profitProfit attributable to owners of parent

Basic earnings per share

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

3.4

853 2.5

517

9.5

  • 2. Effective from the fiscal year ending May 31, 2022, the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" will be applied, and the above forecasts are based on figures after the application of the standard. Due to the adoption of this standard, the percentage of net sales increase/decrease from the previous year is not shown.

  • 3. EBITDA is a sum of operating profit, depreciation, and amortization.

Yen

19.95

* Notes

  • (1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): Yes

    Newly included: companies (Shippinno Inc,FEEDFORCE VIETNAM COMPANY LIMITED,FRACTA Inc.)

    Excluded: None

  • (2) Adoption of accounting treatment specific to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: None

  • (3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement

    • (i) Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: Yes

    • (ii) Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None

    • (iii) Changes in accounting estimates: None

    • (iv) Restatement: None

  • (4) Number of issued shares (common shares)

    • (i) Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

      As of February 28, 2022

      26,014,400shares

      As of May 31, 2021

      25,910,400shares

    • (ii) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

    As of February 28, 2022

    42shares

    As of May 31, 2021

    42shares

    (iii) Average number of shares outstanding during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

Nine months ended February 28, 2022

25,952,008shares

Nine months ended February 28, 2021

24,754,231shares

* Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.

*Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters

Forward-looking statements, including the consolidated forecasts stated in these materials, are based on information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions deemed reasonable. Results may differ materially from the consolidated forecasts due to various factors.

The Company changed its corporate name from Feedforce, Inc. to Feedforce Group, Inc. as of September 1, 2021, following the transition to a holding company structure.

Disclaimer

Feedforce Inc. published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 06:08:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
