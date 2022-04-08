Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Feedforce Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7068   JP3803040009

FEEDFORCE GROUP INC.

(7068)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  04/08 01:57:00 am EDT
470.00 JPY   +1.51%
02:09aFEEDFORCE : ［Delayed］Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended February 28,2022(Under Japanese GAAP)
PU
02:09aFEEDFORCE : ［Delayed］Financial results for the 3rd Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending May 31,2022(Our Business plan and Growth Potential)
PU
01/09Feedforce Logs 125% Surge in Fiscal H1 Attributable Profit; Trims Full-Year Profit Outlook by 23%
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Feedforce : ［Delayed］Financial results for the 3rd Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending May 31,2022(Our Business plan and Growth Potential)

04/08/2022 | 02:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

20215月期決算説明資料

Financial Presentation for the Fiscal Year ended May 31, 2021

Financial results for the 3rd Quarter 2021630

of Fiscal Year Ending May 31,2022

(Our Business plan and Growth Potential)

March 31, 2022

Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

Table of Contents

01 Financial Highlights 2

02 Matters related to business plan and growth potential 14

Business Model 15

Market Environment 28

The Source of Competitiveness 33

Business plan 36

Risk information 59

1

01

Financial Result Highlight

Our Group

On September 1 2021, we are transit to a pure holding company System.

From April 1 2022, the company will be 8 business companies as subsidiaries.

3

Q3 Financial Results Overview

(Millions of yen)

2021/5

3Q

cumulative

2022/5

3Q

cumulative

2021/5

YoY

2022/5

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

QoQ

Transaction Amount

7,657

  • 8,696 +13.6%

    3,107

    3,363

    2,868

    • 2,938 2,889

      1.7%

      Sales

      1,773

      2,112

      +19.1%

      680

      (After retroactive Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition in FY2021/5)

      727

      672

      700

      739

      +5.6%

      %

      Consolidated Results

      Sales and profits increase YoY sales increased QoQ , but profit decreased due to the conversion of Shippinno to a consolidated subsidiary.

      EBITDA

      724

  • 851 +17.6%

    325

    334

    293

    • 298 259 13.2%

      Operating Income

      598

      713

      +19.2%

      282

      291

      250

      256

      205 19.7%

      %

      Profit before income taxes

      585

  • 690 +18.0%

279

289

242

  • 256 192

25.0%

Profit attributable to owners of parent

312

433

+38.7%

173

160

154

156

121 22.4%

%

EBITDA = Operating Income + Depreciation + Amortization

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Feedforce Inc. published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 06:08:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FEEDFORCE GROUP INC.
02:09aFEEDFORCE : ［Delayed］Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ende..
PU
02:09aFEEDFORCE : ［Delayed］Financial results for the 3rd Quarter of Fiscal Year En..
PU
01/09Feedforce Logs 125% Surge in Fiscal H1 Attributable Profit; Trims Full-Year Profit Outl..
MT
01/07FEEDFORCE : ［Delayed］Consolidated Financial Results for FY2022 Q2
PU
01/07FEEDFORCE : ［Delayed］Notice Regarding Revision of Consolidated Earnings Fore..
PU
01/07FEEDFORCE : ［Delayed］Presentation Material for FY2022 Q2
PU
01/07Feedforce Group Inc. Revises Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending ..
CI
2021Feedforce Group Inc. completed the acquisition of a 51.25% stake in Fracta, Inc. from H..
CI
2021FEEDFORCE : Notice of Acquisition of Shares of FRACTA Inc.(Making it a Subsidiary)
PU
2021FEEDFORCE : Presentation materials for the group join of FRACTA Inc.
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 2 940 M 23,7 M 23,7 M
Net income 2022 530 M 4,28 M 4,28 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 12 045 M 97,3 M 97,3 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,10x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,39x
Nbr of Employees 138
Free-Float 25,9%
Chart FEEDFORCE GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Feedforce Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FEEDFORCE GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 463,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Koji Tsukada President & Representative Director
Kosuke Kita Director & Senior General Manager-Business
Shingo Nishiyama Manager-Finance and Accounting
Tameaki Sato Outside Director & Audit Committee
Katsunori Ura Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FEEDFORCE GROUP INC.-16.12%97
ACCENTURE PLC-17.56%215 521
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.0.45%180 830
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-3.82%116 362
INFOSYS LIMITED-3.12%100 898
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-3.56%99 883