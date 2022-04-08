Feedforce : ［Delayed］Financial results for the 3rd Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending May 31,2022(Our Business plan and Growth Potential)

2021年5月期決算説明資料
Financial Presentation for the Fiscal Year ended May 31, 2021
Financial results for the 3rd Quarter 2021年6月30日
of Fiscal Year Ending May 31,2022
(Our Business plan and Growth Potential)
March 31, 2022
Table of Contents
01 Financial Highlights 2
02 Matters related to business plan and growth potential 14
Business Model 15
Market Environment 28
The Source of Competitiveness 33
Business plan 36
Risk information 59
1
01
Financial Result Highlight
Our Group
On September 1 2021, we are transit to a pure holding company System.
From April 1 2022, the company will be 8 business companies as subsidiaries.
3
Q3 Financial Results Overview
(Millions of yen)
2021/5
3Q
cumulative
2022/5
3Q
cumulative
2021/5
YoY
2022/5
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
QoQ
Transaction Amount
7,657
-
8,696 +13.6%
3,107
3,363
2,868
-
851 +17.6%
325
334
293
-
690 +18.0%
279
289
242
△25.0%
|
Profit attributable to owners of parent
312
433
+38.7%
173
|
160
154
156
121 △22.4%
%
※ EBITDA = Operating Income + Depreciation + Amortization
4
