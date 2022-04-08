Feedforce : ［Delayed］Financial results for the 3rd Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending May 31,2022(Our Business plan and Growth Potential)

2021年5月期決算説明資料 Financial Presentation for the Fiscal Year ended May 31, 2021 Financial results for the 3rd Quarter 2021年6月30日 of Fiscal Year Ending May 31,2022 (Our Business plan and Growth Potential) March 31, 2022

Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

Table of Contents

01 Financial Highlights 2

02 Matters related to business plan and growth potential 14

Business Model 15

Market Environment 28

The Source of Competitiveness 33

Business plan 36

Risk information 59

1

01

Financial Result Highlight

Our Group

On September 1 2021, we are transit to a pure holding company System.

From April 1 2022, the company will be 8 business companies as subsidiaries.

3

Q3 Financial Results Overview

(Millions of yen)

2021/5

3Q

cumulative

2022/5

3Q

cumulative

2021/5

YoY

2022/5

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

QoQ

Transaction Amount

7,657

8,696 +13.6% 3,107 3,363 2,868 2,938 2,889 △1.7% Sales 1,773 2,112 +19.1% 680 (After retroactive Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition in FY2021/5) 727 672 700 739 +5.6% % Consolidated Results Sales and profits increase YoY sales increased QoQ , but profit decreased due to the conversion of Shippinno to a consolidated subsidiary. EBITDA※ 724

851 +17.6% 325 334 293 298 259 △13.2% Operating Income 598 713 +19.2% 282 291 250 256 205 △19.7% % Profit before income taxes 585

690 +18.0%

279

289

242

256 192

△25.0%

Profit attributable to owners of parent 312 433 +38.7% 173 160 154 156 121 △22.4% %

※ EBITDA = Operating Income + Depreciation + Amortization

4