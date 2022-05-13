Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  Feel Foods Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    FEEL   CA31431T1003

FEEL FOODS LTD.

(FEEL)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  05/13 03:11:06 pm EDT
0.0100 CAD    0.00%
03:15pCSE BULLETIN : Name & Symbol Change and Consolidation - Feel Foods Ltd. (FEEL)
NE
05/02Feel Foods Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/29Feel foods shopify e-commerce platform now accepting crypto currencies for plant-based food purchases
AQ
CSE Bulletin: Name & Symbol Change and Consolidation - Feel Foods Ltd. (FEEL)

05/13/2022 | 03:15pm EDT
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 13 mai/May 2022) - Feel Foods Ltd. (FEEL) has announced a name and symbol change to Ultra Brands Ltd. (ULTA) and a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every ten (10) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 8,435,377 common shares.

The shares will begin trading on a consolidated basis and with a new name and CUSIP number on May 17, 2022.

Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the end of business on May 16, 2022. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

Feel Foods Ltd. (FEEL) a annoncé un changement de nom et de symbole pour Ultra Brands Ltd. (ULTA) et une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidée pour dix (10 ) actions ordinaires pré-regroupées.

En conséquence, les actions en circulation de la société seront réduites à environ 8 435 377 actions ordinaires.

Les actions commenceront à être négociées sur une base consolidée et sous un nouveau nom et un nouveau numéro CUSIP le 17 mai 2022.

Veuillez noter que tous les ordres ouverts seront annulés à la fin des activités le 16 mai 2022. Il est rappelé aux concessionnaires de saisir à nouveau leurs ordres en tenant compte du regroupement d'actions.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une base consolidée:

Le 17 mai/May 2022

Record Date/Date d’enregistrement:

Le 18 mai/May 2022

New Name/ Nouveau nom:

Ultra Brands Ltd.

New Symbol/ NOUVEAU symbole:

ULTA

NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP:

90387A 10 1

NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN:

CA 90387A 10 1 2

Old Symbol/Vieux symbole:

FEEL

Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN:

31431T100/CA31431T1003

 

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Pour toute question ou information complémentaire, veuillez contacter Listings au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à: Listings@thecse.com.


© Newsfilecorp 2022
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 0,84 M 0,65 M 0,65 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 97,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
David C. Greenway Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bryce A. Clark Chief Financial Officer & Director
Krystal Pineo Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FEEL FOODS LTD.-90.48%1
NESTLÉ S.A.-4.49%336 402
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-0.95%90 896
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY19.92%52 691
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY24.93%47 515
THE HERSHEY COMPANY15.02%45 753