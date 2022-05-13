CSE Bulletin: Name & Symbol Change and Consolidation - Feel Foods Ltd. (FEEL)

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 13 mai/May 2022) - Feel Foods Ltd. (FEEL) has announced a name and symbol change to Ultra Brands Ltd. (ULTA) and a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every ten (10) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 8,435,377 common shares.

The shares will begin trading on a consolidated basis and with a new name and CUSIP number on May 17, 2022.

Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the end of business on May 16, 2022. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

Feel Foods Ltd. (FEEL) a annoncé un changement de nom et de symbole pour Ultra Brands Ltd. (ULTA) et une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidée pour dix (10 ) actions ordinaires pré-regroupées.

En conséquence, les actions en circulation de la société seront réduites à environ 8 435 377 actions ordinaires.

Les actions commenceront à être négociées sur une base consolidée et sous un nouveau nom et un nouveau numéro CUSIP le 17 mai 2022.

Veuillez noter que tous les ordres ouverts seront annulés à la fin des activités le 16 mai 2022. Il est rappelé aux concessionnaires de saisir à nouveau leurs ordres en tenant compte du regroupement d'actions.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une base consolidée: Le 17 mai/May 2022 Record Date/Date d’enregistrement: Le 18 mai/May 2022 New Name/ Nouveau nom: Ultra Brands Ltd. New Symbol/ NOUVEAU symbole: ULTA NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP: 90387A 10 1 NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN: CA 90387A 10 1 2 Old Symbol/Vieux symbole: FEEL Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN: 31431T100/CA31431T1003

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Pour toute question ou information complémentaire, veuillez contacter Listings au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à: Listings@thecse.com.