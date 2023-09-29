(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
|Sep. 18
|Feintool International Holding AG(SWX:FTON) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
|CI
|Aug. 16
|Feintool Swings to H1 Loss; Sales Up
|MT
|20.95 CHF
|+2.70%
|+0.96%
|337 M $
|Feintool International Holding AG(SWX:FTON) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
|CI
|Feintool Swings to H1 Loss; Sales Up
|MT
|Feintool Books Order for Metallic Bipolar Plates from Chinese Fuel Cell Maker
|MT
|Feintool Lands Multi-Year Supply Deal for Rotors, Stators
|MT
|Global markets live: Gamestop, Lucid, Meta Platforms, Vodafone, Nestlé...
|Feintool International Closes Divestment of Capital Goods Unit to Certina Group
|MT
|CERTINA Holding AG completed the acquisition of 85% stake in Feintool Technologie Ag from Feintool International Holding AG.
|CI
|Feintool International Strikes Deal to Divest Capital Goods Unit to Germany's Certina Group
|MT
|CERTINA Holding AG signed an acquisition agreement to acquire 85% stake in Feintool Technologie Ag from Feintool International Holding AG.
|CI
|Feintool Targets 50% Reduction in Self-generated Carbon Emissions by 2030
|MT
|FEINTOOL INTERNATIONAL HOLDING AG : Ex-dividend day for for final dividend
|FA
|FEINTOOL INTERNATIONAL HOLDING AG : Ex-dividend day for for Distribution from share premium account
|FA
|Feintool International Holding Ag Approves Dividend
|CI
|Feintool International Posts Lower FY22 Attributable Net Income
|MT
|Feintool International Holding AG Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2023
|CI
|Feintool International Holding AG Proposes Dividend
|CI
|Feintool International Holding AG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
|CI
|Feintool, SITEC Partner for High-volume Bipolar Plates Production in Europe
|MT
|Feintool and SITEC Strengthen Cooperation in Europe
|CI
|Feintool Bags Contract to Supply Rotors, Stators to New European Client
|MT
|Feintool Wins Major Contract with European Automobile Electric Main Drive Manufacturer
|CI
|Feintool International CEO To Leave By 2022-end; Successor Named
|MT
|Feintool International's H1 Profit Plunges 35%; FY22 Sales Outlook Upgraded
|MT
|Feintool International Holding AG Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
|CI
|FEINTOOL INTERNATIONAL HOLDING AG : RIGHTS ISSUE: 2 new shares @ 20.5 CHF for 1 existing share
|FA
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+3.97%
|337 M $
|+19.45%
|333 M $
|-5.26%
|345 M $
|+15.34%
|346 M $
|+10.70%
|351 M $
|+25.58%
|319 M $
|+180.69%
|315 M $
|+77.42%
|312 M $
|+18.87%
|362 M $
|+16.64%
|307 M $