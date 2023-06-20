Advanced search
    FTON   CH0009320091

FEINTOOL INTERNATIONAL HOLDING AG

(FTON)
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30:52 2023-06-20 am EDT
22.30 CHF   -0.67%
Clear commitment to sustainable corporate culture: Revised Code of Conduct

06/20/2023 | 12:18pm EDT
20/06/23

As part of its commitment to clear guidelines, Feintool is introducing a revised Code of Conduct. These standards will serve as a comprehensive guide for all Feintool employees and ensure transparency in various aspects of their daily work. Working in global teams promotes innovative ideas, but it also brings significant challenges. Also for Feintool. Operating on three continents, the company recognizes the importance of establishing clear guidelines to ensure optimal and healthy working conditions, promote fairness within the organization, and govern daily interactions - especially with customers and suppliers. Any form of discrimination and corruption is taboo. Tolerance as well as a commitment to performance are guiding principles for Feintool's culture.
Climate protection and the careful use of resources (more on this in the latest sustainability report) are critical concerns at Feintool. Commitment to these issues starts at each individual workplace and extends to analyzing our supply chains in terms of environmental risks and working conditions. In keeping with this dedication to transparency and accountability, anyone in any of the three regions in which Feintool operates can address complaints and concerns to an independent body.
All this can be found in the company's revised Code of Conduct. As a technology group, Feintool recognizes its responsibility towards its employees and the impact its business activities have on the environment and society. These guidelines along with the new policy statement on human rights reflect Feintool's global yet grounded corporate culture.

Disclaimer

Feintool International Holding AG published this content on 20 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2023 16:17:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 878 M 980 M 980 M
Net income 2023 18,3 M 20,5 M 20,5 M
Net Debt 2023 44,4 M 49,5 M 49,5 M
P/E ratio 2023 18,1x
Yield 2023 1,55%
Capitalization 331 M 369 M 369 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,43x
EV / Sales 2024 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 3 491
Free-Float 46,7%
Managers and Directors
Torsten Greiner Chief Executive Officer
Samuel Kunzli Chief Financial Officer
Alexander von Witzleben Chief Executive Officer
Bernhard Geisen Chief Information Officer
Heinz Loosli Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FEINTOOL INTERNATIONAL HOLDING AG11.41%369
CUMMINS INC.-2.67%33 382
CUMMINS INDIA LIMITED36.15%6 350
VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP AG32.72%3 149
GARRETT MOTION INC.-0.26%2 022
MODINE MANUFACTURING COMPANY56.09%1 614
