Clear commitment to sustainable corporate culture: Revised Code of Conduct

20/06/23

As part of its commitment to clear guidelines, Feintool is introducing a revised Code of Conduct. These standards will serve as a comprehensive guide for all Feintool employees and ensure transparency in various aspects of their daily work. Working in global teams promotes innovative ideas, but it also brings significant challenges. Also for Feintool. Operating on three continents, the company recognizes the importance of establishing clear guidelines to ensure optimal and healthy working conditions, promote fairness within the organization, and govern daily interactions - especially with customers and suppliers. Any form of discrimination and corruption is taboo. Tolerance as well as a commitment to performance are guiding principles for Feintool's culture.

Climate protection and the careful use of resources (more on this in the latest sustainability report) are critical concerns at Feintool. Commitment to these issues starts at each individual workplace and extends to analyzing our supply chains in terms of environmental risks and working conditions. In keeping with this dedication to transparency and accountability, anyone in any of the three regions in which Feintool operates can address complaints and concerns to an independent body.

All this can be found in the company's revised Code of Conduct. As a technology group, Feintool recognizes its responsibility towards its employees and the impact its business activities have on the environment and society. These guidelines along with the new policy statement on human rights reflect Feintool's global yet grounded corporate culture.

Code of conduct