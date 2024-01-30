Feintool International Holding AG announced that With the founding of "Feintool System Parts India Pvt Ltd" and a new production site in the metropolitan region of Pune, Feintool is consolidating its strategic position as an important supplier of high-precision parts in Asian automotive production. With an initial investment of CHF 15 million, Feintool is moving closer to long-standing customers who already produce in the region. "Feintool System Parts India Pvt Ltd" is establishing its presence in a promising market and reducing its CO2 footprint through significantly lower delivery-related emissions.

Feintool production in Pune is expected to start in summer 2025. The new facility in Pune complements Feintool's presence in Asia, with two production sites each in Japan (Atsugi and Tokoname) and China (Taicang and Tianjin). In the initial phase, starting from 2025, seat adjusters for various major automotive manufacturers will be produced in India.

Feintool is the global market leader in the production of this fineblanked component. The site will also facilitate the implementation of new applications in the areas of battery and hydrogen-powered mobility, industry, and renewable energies in the future.