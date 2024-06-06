REACH HIGHER COMPETITIVENESS IN E-MOBILITY.

High performance technologies for precise components

E-mobility is placing both new and stringent demands on materials and technologies. Our products are the key to your success. They are built for maximum competitiveness and cover a wide range of

applications. We offer the right solution no matter the quantity. In combination with our services along the entire value chain, we give our customers that crucial competitive edge.

BEV/FCEV WITH FEINTOOL

Electric motors

Cooling system

E-machines

Electric drivetrain systems

Fuel cells

Seat mechanisms

Safety systems

Battery components

Busbars

Lining plates for brakes

Overview of Feintool's e-mobility product range

HEV

BEV

FCEV

E-Lamination

Rotor/stator stacks for electric traction drives

Rotor/stator stacks for auxiliary units, ferrite cores for sensors

Fineblanking

Battery cell lids, balance rings, thermal management components, busbars, seat elements, lining plate for

brakes, seat belt buckles

Clutch plates

Parking pawls for transmissions

Forming/

Battery cell cases, housings for electronic devices, covers, planetary carriers for drive units

FEINforming

Clutch housings

Bipolar plates

Water jackets

WE OFFER SUPERIOR TECHNOLOGIES

Our key technologies enable a variety of drive systems - for those being installed in vehicles today, tomorrow and beyond. Over the past few years, we have solidified and expanded our

market leadership through the technological development of our products. Feintool maintains a presence in every market in which our expertise is demanded.

FINEBLANKING

A large number of fineblanked parts are installed in battery electric cars, such as battery lids and power rails.

FORMING

When lightweight design and stability count. Formed parts are advantageous in electric drive units. Furthermore, for battery cell housings the forming technology is indispensable - especially our impact extrusion process for prismatic aluminium cases.

FEINFORMING

A stack's most important design elements consist of the bipolar plate and the MEA. Together, these two components significantly determine the stack's performance.

ELECTROLAMINATION STAMPING

The core of an electric motor: stator and rotor stack, layered from hundreds of high-precision electrolaminations, either in-tool mechanically interlocked, baked, welded, or glued.

Whether a new innovative component is required or an existing one is further developed, effective, cost-optimized design and seemless production and secondary processes are the parameters of our

experience and know-how. Each project benefits from both our extensive development expertise and the ability to expand technological boundaries. Get in contact with us!

