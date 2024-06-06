Battery cell cases, housings for electronic devices, covers, planetary carriers for drive units
FEINforming
Clutch housings
Bipolar plates
Water jackets
WE OFFER SUPERIOR TECHNOLOGIES
Our key technologies enable a variety of drive systems - for those being installed in vehicles today, tomorrow and beyond. Over the past few years, we have solidified and expanded our
market leadership through the technological development of our products. Feintool maintains a presence in every market in which our expertise is demanded.
FINEBLANKING
A large number of fineblanked parts are installed in battery electric cars, such as battery lids and power rails.
FORMING
When lightweight design and stability count. Formed parts are advantageous in electric drive units. Furthermore, for battery cell housings the forming technology is indispensable - especially our impact extrusion process for prismatic aluminium cases.
FEINFORMING
A stack's most important design elements consist of the bipolar plate and the MEA. Together, these two components significantly determine the stack's performance.
ELECTROLAMINATION STAMPING
The core of an electric motor: stator and rotor stack, layered from hundreds of high-precision electrolaminations, either in-tool mechanically interlocked, baked, welded, or glued.
Whether a new innovative component is required or an existing one is further developed, effective, cost-optimized design and seemless production and secondary processes are the parameters of our
experience and know-how. Each project benefits from both our extensive development expertise and the ability to expand technological boundaries. Get in contact with us!
Feintool Business Unit Fineblanking and Forming Europe
63179 Obertshausen
Phone +49 6104 401 243
julia.prinz@feintool.com
Ringstrasse 10
Germany
www.feintool.com
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
Feintool International Holding AG published this content on
06 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
06 June 2024 14:39:03 UTC.
Feintool International Holding AG is a Switzerland-based holding company involved in the provision of fineblanking technology, automation equipment and plastic and metal components. The Company is divided into three business segments: Feintool Fineblanking Technology; Feintool System Parts, and Feintool Automation. In addition, it also operates internal business segment Finance/Other describing its holding activities. The Feintool Fineblanking Technology business segment comprises the development, manufacture and sale of presses, tools, peripheral systems and all related services. The Feintool System Parts business segment develops, manufactures and sells system components and assemblies using fineblanking technology. The Feintool Automation business segment offers a range of assembly systems. The Company operates through subsidiaries located in Switzerland; Germany, notably Gabler Feinschneidtechnik GmbH; the United States; Japan and China.