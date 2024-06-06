market leadership through the technological development of our products. Feintool maintains a presence in every market in which our expertise is demanded.

Our key technologies enable a variety of drive systems - for those being installed in vehicles today, tomorrow and beyond. Over the past few years, we have solidified and expanded our

FINEBLANKING

A large number of fineblanked parts are installed in battery electric cars, such as battery lids and power rails.

FORMING

When lightweight design and stability count. Formed parts are advantageous in electric drive units. Furthermore, for battery cell housings the forming technology is indispensable - especially our impact extrusion process for prismatic aluminium cases.

FEINFORMING

A stack's most important design elements consist of the bipolar plate and the MEA. Together, these two components significantly determine the stack's performance.

ELECTROLAMINATION STAMPING

The core of an electric motor: stator and rotor stack, layered from hundreds of high-precision electrolaminations, either in-tool mechanically interlocked, baked, welded, or glued.