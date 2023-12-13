The Feintool Group has a new Supplier Code of Conduct. Reflecting our commitment to taking responsibility for both people and the environment, and reporting transparently and regularly on our sustainability activities, we have formulated clear expectations concerning ethical business practices for our business partners. We analyze our upstream and downstream value chains aiming to make a contribution to the sustainable development of the economy and society. The new set of rules serves as a building block for our supplier and risk management strategy. Specifically, it deals with working conditions and health and safety regulations, human rights, child labor and anti-corruption measures, the handling of conflict minerals - and, of course, climate and environmental issues.

You can find the full text here.