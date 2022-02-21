Log in
    FTON   CH0009320091

FEINTOOL INTERNATIONAL HOLDING AG

(FTON)
Feintool in customer portrait: When quality and reliability count

02/21/2022 | 09:11am EST
Cooperation at the highest level for over 30 years: When the gears of Feintool and Brütsch/Rüegger mesh, the result is precision that is second to none. Christoph Zweifel, Group Manager of Soft Machining, answered Brütsch/Rüegger's questions for a customer portrait. The company located in Urdorf near Zürich in Switzerland is an internationally active trading enterprise that offers a full range of quality tools in the fields of measuring, manufacturing and assembly technology, as well as standard parts and occupational safety. Brütsch/Rüegger and Feintool have been working together in the tool sector for over thirty years.

The complete customer portrait on the website of Brütsch/Rüegger

Disclaimer

Feintool International Holding AG published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 14:10:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on FEINTOOL INTERNATIONAL HOLDING AG
Financials
Sales 2021 566 M 615 M 615 M
Net income 2021 20,0 M 21,7 M 21,7 M
Net Debt 2021 120 M 130 M 130 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,5x
Yield 2021 0,81%
Capitalization 258 M 280 M 280 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,67x
EV / Sales 2022 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 2 545
Free-Float -
Technical analysis trends FEINTOOL INTERNATIONAL HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 52,60 CHF
Average target price 70,00 CHF
Spread / Average Target 33,1%
Managers and Directors
Knut Zimmer CEO, Head-System Parts & Business Unit System
Samuel Kunzli Chief Financial Officer
Alexander von Witzleben Chief Executive Officer
Bernhard Geisen Chief Information Officer
Heinz Loosli Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FEINTOOL INTERNATIONAL HOLDING AG-9.00%280
CUMMINS INC.-0.04%31 056
RHEINMETALL AG16.11%4 721
CUMMINS INDIA LIMITED3.43%3 620
TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION-4.30%3 504
WEIFU HIGH-TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.6.81%3 286