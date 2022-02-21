Feintool in customer portrait: When quality and reliability count

Cooperation at the highest level for over 30 years: When the gears of Feintool and Brütsch/Rüegger mesh, the result is precision that is second to none. Christoph Zweifel, Group Manager of Soft Machining, answered Brütsch/Rüegger's questions for a customer portrait. The company located in Urdorf near Zürich in Switzerland is an internationally active trading enterprise that offers a full range of quality tools in the fields of measuring, manufacturing and assembly technology, as well as standard parts and occupational safety. Brütsch/Rüegger and Feintool have been working together in the tool sector for over thirty years.
