Feintool International Holding AG is a Switzerland-based holding company involved in the provision of fineblanking technology, automation equipment and plastic and metal components. The Company is divided into three business segments: Feintool Fineblanking Technology; Feintool System Parts, and Feintool Automation. In addition, it also operates internal business segment Finance/Other describing its holding activities. The Feintool Fineblanking Technology business segment comprises the development, manufacture and sale of presses, tools, peripheral systems and all related services. The Feintool System Parts business segment develops, manufactures and sells system components and assemblies using fineblanking technology. The Feintool Automation business segment offers a range of assembly systems. The Company operates through subsidiaries located in Switzerland; Germany, notably Gabler Feinschneidtechnik GmbH; the United States; Japan and China.