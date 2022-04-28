Felix Gold : Application for quotation of securities - FXG

Announcement Summary
Entity name
FELIX GOLD LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Friday April 29, 2022
The +securities to be quoted are:
+Restricted securities where the escrow period has expired or is about to expire
Total number of +securities to be quoted
|
Number of +securities to
|
code
|
Security description
|
Issue date
|
FXG
|
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
|
4,666,668
|
07/05/2022
be quoted
Refer to next page for full details of the announcementPart 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity FELIX GOLD LIMITED
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2 Registered number type ABN
1.3 ASX issuer code FXG
1.4 The announcement isNew announcement
1.5 Date of this announcement 29/4/2022
Registration number 35645790281
Part 2 - Type of Issue
-
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:
+Restricted securities where the escrow period has expired or is about to expire
-
2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:
Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
onlyFor personal use
Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class as a result of escrow expiring on an existing classFROM (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
FXGAA : ORDINARY FULLY PAID RESTRICTED
TO (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description FXG : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
|
Please state the number of +restricted securities where the escrow period
|
And the date the escrow restrictions
|
has expired or is about to expire
|
have ceased or will cease
|
4,666,668
|
7/5/2022
|
Issue date
|
7/5/2022
Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes
Issue details
Number of +securities to be quoted
4,666,668
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
Not applicable, issued prior to Company being admitted to the official List of ASX. Refer Pre-Quotation Disclosure lodged with ASX on 28 January 2022.
Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted
0.000000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.