    FXG   AU0000194433

FELIX GOLD LIMITED

(FXG)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  04/28 08:16:08 pm EDT
0.1650 AUD   +10.00%
04/28FELIX GOLD : Application for quotation of securities - FXG
PU
04/27FELIX GOLD : Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Reports
PU
04/26Felix Gold Limited Announces That Drilling Commenced At Treasure Creek
CI
Felix Gold : Application for quotation of securities - FXG

04/28/2022 | 11:52pm EDT
Announcement Summary

Entity name

FELIX GOLD LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday April 29, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Restricted securities where the escrow period has expired or is about to expire

Total number of +securities to be quoted

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

Issue date

FXG

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

4,666,668

07/05/2022

be quoted

ASX +security

Refer to next page for full details of the announcementPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity FELIX GOLD LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2 Registered number type ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code FXG

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 29/4/2022

Registration number 35645790281

Part 2 - Type of Issue

  • 2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

    +Restricted securities where the escrow period has expired or is about to expire

  • 2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

onlyFor personal use

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class as a result of escrow expiring on an existing classFROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

FXGAA : ORDINARY FULLY PAID RESTRICTED

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description FXG : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of +restricted securities where the escrow period

And the date the escrow restrictions

has expired or is about to expire

have ceased or will cease

4,666,668

7/5/2022

Issue date

7/5/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

4,666,668

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Not applicable, issued prior to Company being admitted to the official List of ASX. Refer Pre-Quotation Disclosure lodged with ASX on 28 January 2022.

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

0.000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Felix Gold Ltd. published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 03:51:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
