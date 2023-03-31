Advanced search
    FEMY   US31447E1055

FEMASYS INC.

(FEMY)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:52:47 2023-03-31 pm EDT
1.085 USD   -5.66%
Femasys : Corporate Presentation March 2023
PU
Femasys Inc : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Chardan Cuts Price Target on Femasys to $10 From $12, Expecting Higher Share Count in Future, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
Femasys : Corporate Presentation March 2023

03/31/2023 | 09:49pm EDT
Disrupting Convention in Women's Health Through Continuous Innovation

March 2023

Corporate Presentation

1

Forward-Looking Statements

This Presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to our business, operations and financial conditions, including but not limited to current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, results of clinical trials and other future conditions. Words such as, but not limited to, "anticipate", "believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "plan", "potential", "predict", "project", "should", "will", "would" or the negative of those terms, and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes, identify forward- looking statements.

These forward-looking statements reflect management's beliefs and views with respect to future events and are based on estimates and assumptions as of the date of this Presentation and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Moreover, the Company operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for management to predict all risks, nor can the Company assess the impact of all factors on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company qualifies all of the forward-looking statements in this Presentation by these cautionary statements. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Statements contained herein are made as of the date of this Presentation unless stated otherwise, and neither this Presentation, nor any sale of securities, shall under any circumstances create an implication that the information contained herein is correct as of any time after such date or that the information will be updated or revisited to reflect information that subsequently becomes available or changes occurring after that date hereof.

Certain information contained in this Presentation relates to or is based statistical and other industry and market data obtained from independent industry publications and research, surveys and studies conducted by independent third parties as well as the Company's own estimates. The market data used in this Presentation involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such data. Industry publications and third-party research, surveys and studies generally indicate that their information has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, although they do not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of such information. The Company's estimates of the patient population with the potential to benefit from treatment with any product candidates the Company may develop include several key assumptions based on its industry knowledge, industry publications and third-party research, which may be based on a small sample size and may fail to accurately reflect the addressable patient population. While the Company believes that its internal assumptions are reasonable, no independent source has verified such assumptions.

This Presentation contains trademarks, trade names, or service marks belonging to other entities. The Company does not intend the use or display of other parties' trade names, trademarks or service marks to imply a relationship with, or endorsement or sponsorship of, or by these other parties.

2

Femasys: At-a-Glance

Who We Are

Femasys is a biomedical company aiming to meet women's needs worldwide with a novel suite of

products and product

candidates that include minimally invasive, in-office technologies for reproductive health.

Headquarters: Suwanee, GA

Financial Information

Nasdaq: FEMY

IPO date: June 2021

Market Cap: $13.7M

(as of 03/30/23)

Cash: $13.0M

(as of 12/31/22)

3

Investment Highlights

Mission

  • Biomedical Company Disrupting the Approaches to Women's Health with Proprietary Diagnostic and Device
    Solutions in Development
  • Addressing Multi-Billion Dollar Global Market Opportunities in Infertility and Permanent Birth Control With Differentiated and Improved Approaches
  • Clear Reimbursement Path with Limited Competition Yields Improved Patient Care and Health Economics

Differentiator

  • Woman-Foundedand Led, Experienced Leadership Team with Concentrated Development Expertise
  • Commercial-ReadinessBased on In-House CMC and Device Infrastructure; Audited Systems Allow for Risk Mitigation
  • Supply Chain Control; No Reliance on Third-Party Manufacturing

Foundation

  • Intellectual Property Portfolio with >150 Patents Globally
  • Cash Runway into Q1 2024

4

Key Leadership

Experienced biotechnology and medical device professionals

Kathy Lee-Sepsick

President, CEO, Founder

25+ years of experience

Dan Currie

SVP, Operations

30+ years of experience

Brian Drumheller

VP, Quality

30+ years of experience

Dov Elefant

Chief Financial Officer

25+ years of experience

Christine Thomas

SVP, Regulatory & Clinical Affairs

20+ years of experience

Terrell Pruitt

VP, Manufacturing

25+ years of experience

Edward Evantash, MD

Chief Medical Officer

20+ years of experience

Jeremy Sipos

VP, Research & Development

20+ years of experience

Mary An Merchant, JD, PhD

VP Counsel, Intellectual Property

25+ years of experience

5

Disclaimer

Femasys Inc. published this content on 31 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2023 01:48:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1,54 M - -
Net income 2023 -13,8 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -1,03x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 12,9 M 12,9 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 8,37x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,33x
Nbr of Employees 28
Free-Float 79,8%
Chart FEMASYS INC.
Duration : Period :
Femasys Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1,09 $
Average target price 6,67 $
Spread / Average Target 514%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kathy Lee-Sepsick President & Chief Executive Officer
Dov S. Elefant Chief Financial Officer
Charlie E. Larsen Non-Executive Chairman
Lexy Kelley Vice President-Clinical & Medical Affairs
Edward G. Evantash Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FEMASYS INC.20.56%14
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-10.17%172 196
MEDTRONIC PLC1.74%105 343
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-3.59%69 604
DEXCOM, INC.1.02%44 206
HOYA CORPORATION11.33%37 858
