    FEMY   US31447E1055

FEMASYS INC.

(FEMY)
  Report
Femasys Inc. to Present at The MedTech Conference

09/23/2021 | 05:47pm EDT
ATLANTA, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ: FEMY), a biomedical company aiming to meet women's needs worldwide by developing a suite of product candidates that include minimally invasive, in-office technologies for reproductive health, today announced that Kathy Lee-Sepsick, chairman, president and chief executive officer, will participate in a presentation at The MedTech Conference. Ms. Lee-Sepsick will speak on a panel in a session, entitled, “Early-Stage Medtech and Going Public.” The MedTech Conference, an annual event powered by AdvaMed, convenes the world’s leaders in medical technology and will be held on a hybrid basis from September 21st-30th this year.

Below is the session information for “Early-Stage Medtech and Going Public”:

Date and Time: Thursday, September 30 at 10:00 a.m. – 10:35 a.m. ET

Location: Hyatt Regency Minneapolis, Great Lakes Ballroom, 1300 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, MN 55403
  
About Femasys
Femasys Inc. is a biomedical company aiming to meet women's needs worldwide by developing a suite of product candidates that include minimally invasive, in-office technologies for reproductive health. Its two lead product candidates are FemBloc® permanent birth control and FemaSeed™ localized directional insemination for infertility. The Company’s product for fallopian tube assessment by ultrasound, FemVue®, is currently marketed in the United States. Femasys is also advancing FemCerv®, a technology platform for tissue sampling intended to be marketed alongside its other women-specific medical products in the physician’s office setting.

Contacts:

Investors

Chuck Padala
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
+1-917-741-7792
chuck@lifesciadvisors.com

Media
Sky Striar
LifeSci Communications
sstriar@lifescicomms.com

Femasys Inc.

Investor Contact:
IR@femasys.com

Media Contact:
Media@femasys.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1,30 M - -
Net income 2021 -13,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -7,07x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 80,1 M 80,1 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 61,6x
Capi. / Sales 2022 50,1x
Nbr of Employees 26
Free-Float 36,4%
Managers and Directors
Kathy Lee-Sepsick Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Gary Thompson Vice President-Finance & Administration
Lexy Kelley Vice President-Clinical & Medical Affairs
Edward G. Evantash Chief Medical Officer
Daniel S. Currie Senior Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FEMASYS INC.0.00%80
ABBOTT LABORATORIES13.85%220 982
MEDTRONIC PLC10.05%173 488
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY2.63%73 750
HOYA CORPORATION28.03%61 504
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH80.15%56 765