Femasys Inc. to Showcase Four Products at the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists Annual Clinic & Scientific Meeting

ATLANTA, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ: FEMY), a biomedical company aiming to meet women's needs by developing a suite of products and product candidates that include minimally invasive, in-office technologies for reproductive health, today announced that the Company’s management team will be attending the annual American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) Annual Clinical & Scientific Meeting (ACSM) being held May 19-21, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. ACSM is a scienfific meeting for the leading experts in obstetrics and gynecology.



Members of the Femasys management team will be showcasing its commercially available products FemVue®, FemCath®, and FemCerv® and product candidate FemBloc® at booth #2605.

About the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists

Founded in 1951, ACOG is the premier professional membership organization for obstetrician–gynecologists. The College produces practice guidelines for health care professionals and educational materials for patients, provides practice management and career support, facilitates programs and initiatives to improve women’s health, and advocates for members and patients.

About FemVue®

FemVue is the first FDA-cleared product that creates natural saline and air contrast and enables safe, reliable, and real time evaluation of the fallopian tubes with ultrasound. When performed with a uterine cavity assessment, a more comprehensive exam can be achieved from the comfort of the GYN’s office.

About FemCath®

FemCath is the first FDA-cleared product that allows for selective evaluation of the fallopian tubes by using in conjunction with the FemVue device. The ultrasound-based diagnostic test is part of an infertility evaluation, which is essential prior to any infertility treatment, including with our other biomedical solution in development, FemaSeed.

About FemCerv®

FemCerv is the first FDA-cleared product that allows for the capture and protection of a comprehensive 360-degree endocervical tissue sample in a relatively pain-free office visit. FemCerv features an expandable collection chamber that is exposed during sampling and closed during removal for containment of cervical cells and tissue.

About FemBloc®

FemBloc is a first-of-its-kind, nonsurgical, non-implant, in-office solution in development for permanent birth control. It is intended to be a safer option for women by eliminating the need for anesthesia, incisions, and permanent implants. FemBloc has the potential to offer women a convenient and reliable option for permanent birth control.

In July 2022, Femasys hosted a Key Opinion Leader (KOL) Event with Paul D. Blumenthal, MD, MPH, Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at The Stanford University Medical Center to discuss FemBloc. To listen to a replay of this event, please click here.

About Femasys

Femasys Inc. is a biomedical company aiming to meet women's needs worldwide by developing a suite of products and product candidates that include minimally invasive, in-office technologies for reproductive health. Its two lead product candidates are FemBloc® permanent birth control and FemaSeed® localized directional insemination for infertility. The Company’s products currently marketed in the United States include FemVue® for fallopian tube assessment by ultrasound, which can be used in conjunction with FemCath®, an intrauterine catheter for selective evaluation of the fallopian tubes, and FemCerv®, an endocervical tissue sampler that is the first product of the technology platform for tissue sampling. To learn more, visit www.femasys.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “pending,” “intend,” “believe,” “potential,” “hope,” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions, many of which are beyond our control, difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from what we expect. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, among others: our ability to develop and advance our current product candidates and programs into, and successfully initiate, enroll and complete, clinical trials; the ability of our clinical trials to demonstrate safety and effectiveness of our product candidates and other positive results; estimates regarding the total addressable market for our product candidates; our business model and strategic plans for our products, technologies and business, including our implementation thereof; and those other risks and uncertainties described in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and other reports as filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date, and Femasys undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

