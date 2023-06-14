Advanced search
    FEMY   US31447E1055

FEMASYS INC.

(FEMY)
06/14/2023
0.6806 USD   +0.09%
Femasys to Participate in the Healthcare Virtual Conference Presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest on June 20-22, 2023
GL
08:01aFemasys to Participate in the Healthcare Virtual Conference Presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest on June 20-22, 2023
AQ
06/08Femasys' FemCath Intrauterine Catheter Receives Product Approval in Canada
GL
Femasys to Participate in the Healthcare Virtual Conference Presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest on June 20-22, 2023

06/14/2023 | 08:02am EDT
ATLANTA, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ: FEMY), a biomedical company aiming to meet women's needs by developing a suite of products and product candidates that include minimally invasive, in-office technologies for reproductive health, today announced that Kathy Lee-Sepsick, founder, president & chief executive officer, has been invited to present at the Healthcare Virtual Conference Part II, presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest. The conference is being held virtually on June 20-22, 2023.

Kathy Lee-Sepsick will participate in a fireside chat with Jason McCarthy, senior managing director and head of biotechnology research at Maxim Group on June 22 at 9:00am ET.

This conference will be live on M-Vest. To attend, sign up to become an M-Vest member and register here.

About Femasys

Femasys Inc. is a biomedical company aiming to meet women's needs worldwide by developing a suite of products and product candidates that include minimally invasive, in-office technologies for reproductive health. Its two lead product candidates are FemBloc® permanent birth control and FemaSeed® localized directional insemination for infertility. The Company’s products currently marketed in the United States include FemVue® for fallopian tube assessment by ultrasound, which can be used in conjunction with FemCath®, an intrauterine catheter for selective evaluation of the fallopian tubes, and FemCerv®, an endocervical tissue sampler that is the first product of the technology platform for tissue sampling. To learn more, visit www.femasys.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Contacts:

Investors

Chuck Padala
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
917-741-7792
chuck@lifesciadvisors.com

Femasys Inc.

Investor Contact:
IR@femasys.com

Media Contact:
Media@femasys.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1,43 M - -
Net income 2023 -13,2 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -0,73x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 8,98 M 8,98 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 6,27x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,13x
Nbr of Employees 35
Free-Float 71,9%
Managers and Directors
Kathy Lee-Sepsick Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Dov S. Elefant Chief Financial Officer
Edward G. Evantash Chief Medical Officer
Christine Thomas Senior VP-Regulatory & Clinical Affairs
Jeremy Sipos Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FEMASYS INC.-24.38%9
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-7.64%177 129
MEDTRONIC PLC8.44%114 117
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-1.10%71 430
DEXCOM, INC.12.07%48 823
HOYA CORPORATION39.98%44 900
