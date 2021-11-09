Company Unaudited Consolidated Earnings for October 2021

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/11/09 2.Company name:Feng Tay Enterprises Co., Ltd. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or ��subsidiaries��):head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA 5.Cause of occurrence:The Company reported unaudited consolidated operating income of NT$ 242 million and consolidated net profit before tax of NT$ 242 million for October 2021. As of October 31, 2021, consolidated operating income totaled NT$ 4,475 million. Consolidated net profit before tax and after tax amounted to NT$ 4,955 million and NT$ 3,548 million, respectively. Net profit attributable to owners of parent totaled NT$ 3,065 million. Earnings per share was NT$ 3.48. 6.Countermeasures:NA 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None