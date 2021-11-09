Log in
    9910   TW0009910000

FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.

(9910)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Company Unaudited Consolidated Earnings for October 2021

11/09/2021 | 02:03am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/11/09 Time of announcement 14:47:58
Subject 
 Company Unaudited Consolidated Earnings for
October 2021
Date of events 2021/11/09 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/11/09
2.Company name:Feng Tay Enterprises Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or
  ��subsidiaries��):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:The Company reported unaudited consolidated operating
income of NT$ 242 million and consolidated net profit before
tax of NT$ 242 million for October 2021.
As of October 31, 2021, consolidated operating income totaled NT$ 4,475
million. Consolidated net profit before tax and after tax amounted to
NT$ 4,955 million and NT$ 3,548 million, respectively. Net profit
attributable to owners of parent totaled NT$ 3,065 million. Earnings per
share was NT$ 3.48.
6.Countermeasures:NA
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Feng Tay Enterprises Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2021 07:02:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 71 622 M 2 581 M 2 581 M
Net income 2021 4 868 M 175 M 175 M
Net cash 2021 1 476 M 53,2 M 53,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 40,8x
Yield 2021 1,69%
Capitalization 194 B 6 966 M 6 989 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,69x
EV / Sales 2022 2,15x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 49,7%
Chart FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Feng Tay Enterprises Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 220,00 TWD
Average target price 248,86 TWD
Spread / Average Target 13,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chao Chi Chen General Manager & Director
Li Chin Chen Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Chien Hung Wang Chairman
Chung Yi Lin Independent Director
Hao Chien Huang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.10.28%6 966
NIKE, INC.21.47%280 966
ADIDAS AG-1.31%66 440
XTEP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED160.47%3 452
KINGNET NETWORK CO., LTD.9.36%1 646
361 DEGREES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED224.07%959