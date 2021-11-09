Company Unaudited Consolidated Earnings for October 2021
11/09/2021 | 02:03am EST
Provided by: FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.
Date of announcement
2021/11/09
Time of announcement
14:47:58
Subject
Company Unaudited Consolidated Earnings for
October 2021
Date of events
2021/11/09
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/11/09
2.Company name:Feng Tay Enterprises Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or
��subsidiaries��):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:The Company reported unaudited consolidated operating
income of NT$ 242 million and consolidated net profit before
tax of NT$ 242 million for October 2021.
As of October 31, 2021, consolidated operating income totaled NT$ 4,475
million. Consolidated net profit before tax and after tax amounted to
NT$ 4,955 million and NT$ 3,548 million, respectively. Net profit
attributable to owners of parent totaled NT$ 3,065 million. Earnings per
share was NT$ 3.48.
6.Countermeasures:NA
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Feng Tay Enterprises Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2021 07:02:14 UTC.