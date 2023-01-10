Feng Tay Enterprises : Company Unaudited Consolidated Earnings for December 2022

Advanced search
    9910   TW0009910000

FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.

(9910)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-08
204.00 TWD   +1.49%
01/10/2023
2023/01/10 Company Unaudited Consolidated Earnings for December 2022

The Company reported unaudited consolidated operating income of NT$ 585 million and consolidated net profit before tax of NT$ 435 million for December 2022. As of December 31, 2022, consolidated operating income totaled NT$ 11,276 million. Consolidated net profit before tax and after tax amounted to NT$ 13,449 million and NT$ 9,770 million, respectively. Net profit attributable to owners of parent totaled NT$ 9,088 million. Earnings per share was NT$ 10.31.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Feng Tay Enterprises Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2023 08:06:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
