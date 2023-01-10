Feng Tay Enterprises : Company Unaudited Consolidated Earnings for December 2022
01/10/2023 | 03:07am EST
2023/01/10
Company Unaudited Consolidated Earnings for December 2022
The Company reported unaudited consolidated operating income of NT$ 585 million and consolidated net profit before tax of NT$ 435 million for December 2022. As of December 31, 2022, consolidated operating income totaled NT$ 11,276 million. Consolidated net profit before tax and after tax amounted to NT$ 13,449 million and NT$ 9,770 million, respectively. Net profit attributable to owners of parent totaled NT$ 9,088 million. Earnings per share was NT$ 10.31.
