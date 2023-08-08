Feng Tay Enterprises : Company Unaudited Consolidated Earnings for July 2023
The Company reported unaudited consolidated operating income of NT$ 543 million and consolidated net profit before tax of NT$ 655 million for July 2023. As of July 31 2023, consolidated operating income totaled NT$ 2,884 million. Consolidated net profit before tax and after tax amounted to NT$ 3,316 million and NT$ 2,682 million, respectively. Net profit attributable to owners of parent totaled NT$ 2,417 million. Earnings per share was NT$ 2.45.
Feng Tay Enterprises Co Ltd is a Taiwan-based company principally engaged in the manufacture of sports shoes. The Company is also engaged in the research and development and manufacture of casual shoes, skating shoes, snow boots, snowboarding boots, bicycle shoes, helmets and equipment for golf balls and footballs, baseball shoes, shoe parts and components and shoe molds, as well as the wholesales of daily goods. The Company operates through two segments. The Shoes Manufacturing and Trading segment is mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of sports shoes. Others segment is mainly engaged in investment holding and goods retailing. The Company operates businesses in Americas, Europe and Asia, among others.