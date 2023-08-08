2023/08/08 Company Unaudited Consolidated Earnings for July 2023

The Company reported unaudited consolidated operating income of NT$ 543 million and consolidated net profit before tax of NT$ 655 million for July 2023. As of July 31 2023, consolidated operating income totaled NT$ 2,884 million. Consolidated net profit before tax and after tax amounted to NT$ 3,316 million and NT$ 2,682 million, respectively. Net profit attributable to owners of parent totaled NT$ 2,417 million. Earnings per share was NT$ 2.45.

Back

Attachments

Disclaimer

Feng Tay Enterprises Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2023 08:44:02 UTC.