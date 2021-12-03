Feng Tay Enterprises : The Company will attend the 4Q2021 Virtual Investment Forum hosted by KGI Securities.
12/03/2021 | 03:02am EST
Provided by: FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2021/12/03
Time of announcement
15:54:59
Subject
The Company will attend the 4Q2021 Virtual
Investment Forum hosted by KGI Securities.
Date of events
2021/12/07
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2021/12/07
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:00 P.M.
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Conference Call
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
To give an overview of company's financial and operating performance.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:The presentation of the
investor conference will be posted on MOPS.
Feng Tay Enterprises Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2021 08:01:01 UTC.