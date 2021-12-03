Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Feng Tay Enterprises Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9910   TW0009910000

FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.

(9910)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Feng Tay Enterprises : The Company will attend the 4Q2021 Virtual Investment Forum hosted by KGI Securities.

12/03/2021 | 03:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/12/03 Time of announcement 15:54:59
Subject 
 The Company will attend the 4Q2021 Virtual
Investment Forum hosted by KGI Securities.
Date of events 2021/12/07 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2021/12/07
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:00 P.M.
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Conference Call
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
To give an overview of company's financial and operating performance.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:The presentation of the
investor conference will be posted on MOPS.

Disclaimer

Feng Tay Enterprises Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2021 08:01:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.
03:02aFENG TAY ENTERPRISES : The Company will attend the 4Q2021 Virtual Investment Forum hosted ..
PU
11/12The Incorporation of Indian Subsidiary - India Tindivanam Footwear Company Limited
PU
11/12The Capital Increase of Feng Tay Group's Subsidiary - Vietnam Nam Ha Footwear Company L..
PU
11/12To announce the Company's consolidated financial report of 3rd Quarter 2021
PU
11/12Feng Tay Enterprises Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine ..
CI
11/12India Tindivanam Footwear Company Limited announced that it expects to receive INR 3.5 ..
CI
11/09Company Unaudited Consolidated Earnings for October 2021
PU
09/21Taiwanese Manufacturers Struggle with Latest COVID-19 Wave in Vietnam
MT
08/12PT Rich Valley Indonesia announced that it expects to receive IDR 510 billion in fundin..
CI
07/30Feng Tay Enterprises Co., Ltd.'s Vietnam Factories to Extend the Operation Suspension t..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 71 652 M 2 586 M 2 586 M
Net income 2021 4 845 M 175 M 175 M
Net cash 2021 1 476 M 53,3 M 53,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 37,7x
Yield 2021 1,84%
Capitalization 178 B 6 416 M 6 428 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,47x
EV / Sales 2022 1,97x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 49,7%
Chart FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Feng Tay Enterprises Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 202,00 TWD
Average target price 248,86 TWD
Spread / Average Target 23,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chao Chi Chen General Manager & Director
Li Chin Chen Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Chien Hung Wang Chairman
Chung Yi Lin Independent Director
Hao Chien Huang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.1.25%6 416
NIKE, INC.20.17%263 856
ADIDAS AG-14.05%56 773
XTEP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED153.49%3 303
KINGNET NETWORK CO., LTD.3.83%1 664
361 DEGREES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED256.48%1 035