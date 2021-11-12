Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Feng Tay Enterprises Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    9910   TW0009910000

FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.

(9910)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The Capital Increase of Feng Tay Group's Subsidiary - Vietnam Nam Ha Footwear Company Limited

11/12/2021 | 02:47am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2021/11/12 Time of announcement 15:41:16
Subject 
 The Capital Increase of Feng Tay Group��s
Subsidiary - Vietnam Nam Ha Footwear Company Limited
Date of events 2021/11/12 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name and nature of the underlying assets (if preferred shares, the terms
and conditions of issuance shall also be indicated, e.g., dividend yield,
etc.):shareholding of Vietnam Nam Ha Footwear Company Limited.(��NH��)
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/11/12
3.Amount, unit price, and total monetary amount of the transaction:
Amount : NA.
Unit Price : NA.
Total monetary amount : USD 31 million dollars
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading
counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of
the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be
disclosed): NH is 100% owned by Feng Tay Enterprises Co., Ltd.��s
subsidiary - Dona Orient Holdings Limited.
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also
be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty
and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company
and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of
transfer:NA.
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has
been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the
date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:NA.
7.Matters related to the current disposal of creditors' rights (including
types of collaterals of the disposed creditor��s rights; if creditor's
rights over a related party, announcement shall be made of the name of the
related party and the book amount of the creditor's rights, currently being
disposed of, over such related party):NA.
8.Profit or loss from the disposal (not applicable in cases of acquisition
of securities) (those with deferral should provide a table explaining
recognition):NA.
9.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and monetary
amount), restrictive covenants in the contract, and other important terms
and conditions:The funds will be invested in stages according to the
capital needs of NH.
10.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender,
price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the
decision on price, and the decision-making unit:Board of Directors
of Feng Tay Enterprises Co., Ltd.
11.Net worth per share of the Company's underlying securities acquired or
disposed of:NA.
12.Cumulative no.of shares held (including the current transaction), their
monetary amount, shareholding percentage, and status of any restriction of
rights (e.g., pledges), as of the present moment:
Cumulative no. of shares : NA. ;
cumulative amount : USD 58 million dollars ;
shareholding percentage : 100% ;
status of any restriction of rights : None
13.Current ratio of securities investment (including the current trade, as
listed in article 3 of Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of
Assets by Public Companies) to the total assets and equity attributable to
owners of the parent as shown in the most recent financial statement and
working capital as shown in the most recent financial statement as of the
present:
Current ratio of long term securities investment (including the current
trade) to the total assets : 22%;
Current ratio of long term securities investment (including the current
trade) to the shareholder's equity : 43%;
Operating capital :NTD -1,462,266 thousand dollars.
14.Broker and broker's fee:None.
15.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal: The funds will
be used for the factory construction and equipment procurement of NH.
16.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:None.
17.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is
a related party:Yes.
18.Date of the board of directors resolution:2021/11/12
19.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the Audit Committee:2021/11/11
20.Whether the CPA issued an unreasonable opinion regarding the current
transaction:NA
21.Name of the CPA firm:NA
22.Name of the CPA:NA
23.Practice certificate number of the CPA:NA
24.Whether the transaction involved in change of business model:NO
25.Details on change of business model:NA
26.Details on transactions with the counterparty for the past year and the
expected coming year: The capital will be invested in stages according to
demand of NH for the expected coming years.
27.Source of funds:The capital will be totally invested by Feng Tay
Enterprises Co., Ltd.��s subsidiary - Dona Orient Holdings Limited.
28.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Feng Tay Enterprises Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2021 07:46:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
