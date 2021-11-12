To announce the Company's consolidated financial report of 3rd Quarter 2021

Statement

1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of directors:2021/11/12 2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2021/11/11 3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX): 2021/1/1~2021/9/30 4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):51,625,122 5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):11,230,511 6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):4,233,440 7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):4,712,273 8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):3,379,311 9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):2,928,952 10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (NTD):3.32 11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):41,041,009 12.Total liabilities end of the period (thousand NTD):22,729,136 13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the period (thousand NTD):16,601,497 14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None