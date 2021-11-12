Log in
    9910   TW0009910000

FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.

(9910)
To announce the Company's consolidated financial report of 3rd Quarter 2021

11/12/2021 | 02:47am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/11/12 Time of announcement 15:40:12
Subject 
 To announce the Company��s consolidated
financial report of 3rd Quarter 2021
Date of events 2021/11/12 To which item it meets paragraph 31
Statement 
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
 directors:2021/11/12
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2021/11/11
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
 information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2021/1/1~2021/9/30
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):51,625,122
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):11,230,511
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):4,233,440
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):4,712,273
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):3,379,311
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):2,928,952
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):3.32
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):41,041,009
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):22,729,136
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):16,601,497
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Feng Tay Enterprises Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2021 07:46:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.
03:07aThe Incorporation of Indian Subsidiary - India Tindivanam Footwear Company Limited
PU
02:47aThe Capital Increase of Feng Tay Group's Subsidiary - Vietnam Nam Ha Footwear Company L..
PU
02:47aTo announce the Company's consolidated financial report of 3rd Quarter 2021
PU
11/09Company Unaudited Consolidated Earnings for October 2021
PU
09/21Taiwanese Manufacturers Struggle with Latest COVID-19 Wave in Vietnam
MT
08/12PT Rich Valley Indonesia announced that it expects to receive IDR 510 billion in fundin..
CI
07/30Feng Tay Enterprises Co., Ltd.'s Vietnam Factories to Extend the Operation Suspension t..
CI
07/20FENG TAY ENTERPRISES : Halts Vietnam Operations Amid COVID-19 Lockdowns
MT
07/19Feng Tay Enterprises Co., Ltd. Approves Cash Dividend, Payable on August 30, 2021
CI
07/16Feng Tay Enterprises Co., Ltd. Announces Expired Term of Remuneration Committee
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 71 622 M 2 573 M 2 573 M
Net income 2021 4 868 M 175 M 175 M
Net cash 2021 1 476 M 53,0 M 53,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 41,1x
Yield 2021 1,68%
Capitalization 195 B 7 020 M 7 016 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,71x
EV / Sales 2022 2,17x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 49,7%
Managers and Directors
Chao Chi Chen General Manager & Director
Li Chin Chen Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Chien Hung Wang Chairman
Chung Yi Lin Independent Director
Hao Chien Huang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.11.03%7 020
NIKE, INC.18.03%266 325
ADIDAS AG-5.77%63 201
XTEP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED174.94%3 550
KINGNET NETWORK CO., LTD.20.64%1 761
361 DEGREES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED233.33%950