To announce the Company's consolidated financial report of 3rd Quarter 2021
11/12/2021 | 02:47am EST
Today's Information
Provided by: FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2021/11/12
Time of announcement
15:40:12
Subject
To announce the Company��s consolidated
financial report of 3rd Quarter 2021
Date of events
2021/11/12
To which item it meets
paragraph 31
Statement
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
directors:2021/11/12
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2021/11/11
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2021/1/1~2021/9/30
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):51,625,122
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):11,230,511
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):4,233,440
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):4,712,273
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):3,379,311
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):2,928,952
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):3.32
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):41,041,009
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):22,729,136
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):16,601,497
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Feng Tay Enterprises Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2021 07:46:02 UTC.