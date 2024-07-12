Sustainability Report
Letter from President
"
We strive to fulfill our vision: to foster a group of people who are committed to the value of work, supported by family, and proud of the company; to create a corporate culture based on the quest for innovation and quality; to manage Feng Tay to be a century club manufacturer steadily making reasonable profits; and to constantly engage in environmental protection and give back to society. "
In 2023, because of the turbulent international situation and global inflation, overall operations became more challenging. We created opportunities in adversity, enhanced product quality, and increased competitiveness. In our overseas operations, the TD factory in India and the NH factory in Vietnam officially went into production this year. While pursuing business performance, we adhere to the principles of sustainable management, continuously contributing to the development of the economy, environment and society.
Emphasize Energy Conservation and Carbon Reduction; Care About Environmental Protection
In 2023, the Group achieved significant results in the implementation of various environmental protection projects. The proportion of recycled water was 41.8%. Compared with the previous year, the total emissions of ozone-depleting substances were reduced by 27%, the greenhouse gas emission intensity decreased by 7.2%, and the total amount of waste generated was reduced by 13.4%. In addition to saving the use of energy resources, we actively increased the proportion of renewable energy usage. In 2023, the Group's green power purchase volume reached 93 million kWh, the solar power generation achieved 2.62 million kWh, and the proportion of renewable energy usage increased to 16.8%. Feng Tay has established greenhouse gas reduction targets for Scopes I and II in 2030. To effectively monitor the use and emissions of greenhouse gas and verify the effectiveness of the Group's reduction actions, we completed the greenhouse gas inventory and external verification for the Group Headquarters in 2023.
We continue to invest a large amount of resources to reduce the possible environmental impact caused by the overall operations. The Group actively seeks alternative water sources and builds rainwater collection systems and recycled water usage mechanisms to reduce our dependence on municipal water. We also endeavored to perform waste management and increase the waste recycling and reuse rate. In 2023, the waste recycling and reuse rate was 67.9%, and the total volume of waste generated by the Group decreased by 6,296 metric tons, demonstrating that our source management and process waste reduction measures had achieved waste reduction results. The Group will persist in promoting waste reduction and increasing the number of waste recycling contractors to improve the waste recycling and reuse rate.
Treat Employees as Family Members; Make the Workplace Friendly and Inclusive
Since the establishment of the company, we have always considered employees as family members, emphasized the human rights policy of diversity and equality, and endeavored to provide a safe, friendly, and inclusive workplace. The Group strives to implement changes so as to keep improving our overall safety performance. To enhance the timeliness and quality of safety management in machinery change operations, 10 employees at the Group Headquarters and factories in China and Vietnam have obtained CMSE (certified machinery safety expert) certification. Moreover, we provide health promotion and psychological counseling services to employees for their physical and mental health. To implement the business philosophy of cultivating locally, the Group has long been cultivating the management capabilities of local staff. Currently, 98.2% of top-level managers at the factories are held by local employees. Additionally, the ratio of female senior executives to the entire top-level management has increased from 39.1% in 2022 to 43.6%; this not only demonstrates our commitment to gender equality but also reflects the Group's achievements in establishing a diverse and inclusive workplace culture.
Fulfill Social Responsibilities and Give Back to Local Communities
We have persisted in strengthening our partnerships with local communities while moving forward to a sustainable future. In Taiwan, we continued to support the renovation of various facilities to meet the needs of the community; and through Feng Tay Cultural and Educational Foundation we also carried on with sponsoring events and activities related to sports, arts and education. In China, we supported the local government in constructing a 1,600 square meters community recreation square near LF Preschool. This gives residents in local villages and the teachers and students in LF Preschool with a well-equipped and comfortable space for leisure and entertainment. In Vietnam, we actively supported the construction of school buildings and donated the equipment for computer classrooms, to help students in the local community gain access to better learning environments and high-quality educational experiences. We also continued to give financial aids to less privileged students. In Indonesia, our factories maintained the policy of making the onsite clinic available to the local community, provided therapeutic drugs and ambulances to a neighboring Cancer Foundation, and supplied clean water to nearby villagers suffering from water shortages. In India, through the Beyond program, we assisted in the construction, repair, expansion, and installation of RO water purification equipment at adjacent public health centers, enabling residents in the community to have better medical and healthcare services. We also helped nearby schools in the community to make comprehensive improvements to their infrastructure, teaching environments, and curricula.
Looking forward to the future, we will accelerate the improvement of the overall energy resource usage efficiency, quality, and technology across the Group, and we expect all employees to work together diligently to meet the challenges posed by the global economic situation. At the same time, we will uphold our vision and persist in our belief - "care for the community and give back to society". We will contribute to the sustainable development of the corporate and society, and continuously move towards the goal of a sustainable corporate by carrying out green manufacturing and social responsibility.
Chao-Chi Chen
President
Feng Tay Group
3
Report overview and frequency of publication
This is the 14th issue of Feng Tay Enterprises Co., Ltd.'s Sustainability Report. We are committed to publishing this Report annually, making our Reports publicly viewable and downloadable on the CSR page of our website (https://www.fengtay.com)for stakeholders, to regularly disclose our operation outcomes and financial performance.
Current issue: May, 2024. Previous issue: April, 2023. Revisions to the previous issue are indicated in the GRI Index in the Appendix.
Reporting boundaries and scope
The report covers the period from January 1 to December 31, 2023. The scope includes Feng Tay Group Headquarters in Taiwan and subsidiary companies in China, Indonesia, Vietnam and India, but excludes the holding and other related companies, and Vietnam Nam Ha Footwear Company Limited and India Tindivanam Footwear Private Limited, both of which just began operations in December 2023. For details, please refer to Chapter 1 About Feng Tay Group - Subsidiary Companies in various regions. The financial data are the 2023 consolidated financial statements of Feng Tay Enterprises Co., Ltd. and its subsidiaries in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards. For detailed information on affiliates, please refer to Feng Tay 2023 Annual Report. During the reporting period, there were no significant changes in the scale, structure, ownership, and supply chain of the organization.
Compilation Guidelines
This Report is prepared in accordance with the GRI Sustainability Reporting Standards, the GRI Standards 2021 (GRI 303 and GRI 403 refer to the 2018 new update, GRI 207 to the 2019 update, and GRI 306 to the 2020 update). The disclosure of industrial sustainability index adheres to the standards developed by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB). The GRI and SASB content indexes are given in the Appendix. The monetary amounts in different currencies mentioned in this report are converted into US dollars using the exchange rates reported by the United States Department of the Treasury Bureau of the Fiscal Service on December 31 of the respective year.
The Team Responsible for Compiling the Report and Quality Management
Compilation
Review
External
Assurance
Finalization
Sustainable Development Department / Relevant Responsible Departments
The general plan of the Report is made by the Sustainable Development Department. Disclosed data, strategic targets, and performance index, supplied by each responsible unit, are integrated, compiled, edited and revised by the Sustainable Development Department.
Relevant responsible departments and their top executives
The completeness and accuracy of the contents of the report are confirmed by each unit, verified by the top executive of the relevant unit, and then reviewed and assured by external experts.
KPMG Taiwan
To enhance the accuracy and creditability of the information in the Report:
-
We have engaged a third party verification service, KPMG Taiwan, to ensure that the specific performance index in this Report adheres to
GRI standards using the Assurance Standards No. 3000 "Assurance Engagements Other Than Audits or Reviews of Historical Financial Information" published by the Accounting Research and Development Foundation. This is in accordance with the International Standard on
Assurance Engagements (ISAE 3000). There is no major misrepresentation due to fraud or error. A report of limited confidence is issued.
- The financial data are audited in line with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) by KPMG Taiwan. All financial data are calculated in NTD.
Sustainable Development Executive Officer / Board of Directors
The manuscript is submitted to the Sustainable Development Executive Officer and external experts for review and verification. After approval by the Board of Directors, it will be officially published.
Contact Information
If you have any suggestions or questions regarding the Report or our CSR practices, please contact us via one of the following methods. This Report is also published on the Company Website as part of our information disclosure responsibility.
Feng Tay Enterprises Co., Ltd.
Address: No. 52, Kegong 8th Road, Douliou City, Yunlin County 640111, Taiwan
Website:https://www.fengtay.com
Contact: Specialist Huang, Sustainable Development Department
Telephone: +886 5 537 9100
Sustainability Performance Highlights
SDGs x ESG Action Performance
Governance
Environment
Social
Care for
the Community
Appendix
The Group's consolidated revenue achieved NTD 85.77 billion in 2023.
Volume of shoe production totaled about 112 million pairs, accounting for 95% of the Group's consolidated revenue.
By the end of 2023, the total number of full-time employees of Feng Tay Group was 135,246, located in Taiwan, China, Vietnam, Indonesia and India.
In our overseas operations, a new factory each in India and Vietnam officially went into production in 2023, thereby expanding order volumes.
The Group Headquarters received a total of 1,010 "Propose to Improve" proposals from across the group, 42 of which were awarded, and 21 were selected to receive the "Best Production Method Kaizen Award".
There were 1,460 cases of grievance and suggestion. As a result of our effort to ensure smooth communication channels for employees, the settlement rate reached 94.5%.
The proportion of the Group's utilization of renewable energy reached 16.8% and the green power purchase volume achieved 93,000,000 kWh.
The Group's absolute carbon emissions were reduced by 50,439 metric tons of CO2e, a reduction of 18.7% compared to the 2019 base year.
The Group's total emissions of ozone-depleting substances decreased by 27%.
The Group Headquarters distributed a total of NTD 4,308,500 in energy-saving and carbon- reducing incentive coupons to encourage employees to share rides so as to reduce carbon emissions during travel and commuting.
Recycled water accounted for 41.8% of the Group's total water usage.
The Group's total waste generation decreased by 13.4%, and non-hazardous waste achieved the zero landfill target.
Complied with the standards of wastewater discharge and waste disposal; and there were no major incidents of non-compliance with environmental laws and regulations.
The total number of hours of education and training for the Group reached 4,747,752 hours, with a total of 2,271,001 participants. The average number of training hours per employee was 35.1 hours.
A total of USD 5.77 million were contributed to public welfare activities in local communities.
A total of 412 employees with disabilities were employed by the Group.
As a result of cultivating locally, the local talents accounted for 98.2% of top-level managers in the factories of the Group.
The proportion of female senior executives in the Group increased from 39.1% in 2022 to 43.6%.
The Group's total hours of human rights education and training were 248,850 hours.
A total of 10 employees at the Group Headquarters and factories in Vietnam and China have received the CMSE (certified machinery safety expert) certification to enhance their capabilities to identify hazards and assess risk in machine operations.
GovernanceEnvironment
Social
The Group was selected as one of the TOP 5 companies with the highest local reputation in each city and county, according to "Cheers" magazine's inaugural selection of "Top Hidden Gem Companies in 22 Cities and Counties."
The Group Headquarters has been selected as a constituent stock of the "Taiwan Sustainability Index" for nine consecutive periods.
The Group Headquarters has been selected as a constituent stock of the "Taiwan Top 100 High Salary Index" for five consecutive years.
The Group Headquarters has been selected as a constituent stock of the "Taiwan Top 99 Employment Index" for six consecutive years.
The Group Headquarters received recognitions for superior performance in maintenance of surrounding roads adopted by the Company.
The factory in Vietnam was selected as one of the top 100 sustainable development enterprises by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Vietnam Ministry of Industry and Trade.
The Group was selected as one of the 96 companies whose 2030 carbon reduction targets meet the goal of limiting the global warming to no more than 1.5°C by the end of this century.
The factory in Indonesia was recognized for its excellent performance in environmental protection and compliance. Its performance was rated as the Blue level in environmental assessments by the Indonesian Ministry of Environment and Forestry.
The factory in Indonesia was recognized and commended by the state-owned electric company PT PLN (Persero) for its outstanding performance in committing to the use of renewable energy and purchasing Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs).
HF, LF, and SF factories in China respectively received a gold medal and two silver medals from the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) in the United Kingdom for their health and safety achievements.
The factory in Vietnam was recognized by the Dong Nai Provincial Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs for its emphasis on employee safety, health, and fire safety.
The factory in Indonesia was commended by the Indonesian Ministry of Health for employing and caring for underprivileged employees.
Stakeholder Communication and Materiality Issue Analysis
Stakeholder Identification
Focusing on our operating activities and industry characteristics, we have identified seven key stakeholders with reference to the five principles of Stakeholder Engagement Standard AA1000SES 2015 - Dependency, Responsibility, Tension, Influence, and Diverse Perspectives. The stakeholders are (1) shareholders and investors, (2) customers, (3) employees, (4) suppliers / contractors, (5) government agencies, (6) local communities, and (7) media and advocacy organizations.
Stakeholder Communication
To fully understand the issues of concern to stakeholders, the issues that have an actual or potential impact on them, and the level of impact, we have actively communicated with various stakeholders through two-way and continuous channels used in daily practice. Relevant information is disclosed in the sections of Corporate Social Responsibility, Investor Relations, and Stakeholders of our company website. We also collect and respond to the issues of concern to them. The Sustainable Development Executive Officer reports to the Board of Directors on his communication with various stakeholders every year.
We have further focused on 24 economic, environmental, and social sustainable issues that are highly relevant to our Company, taking into consideration national policy trends, international standards such as SASB and TCFD, ratings such as CDP, and initiatives such as SDGs. A Stakeholder Issues of Concern questionnaire has been drawn up to conduct survey. The results of the questionnaire analysis are reported to the Sustainable Development Executive Officer every year, so as to understand the level of stakeholder attention to the company's ESG issues, ensuring that the information stakeholders expect to receive is accurately provided in the report.
We conduct discussions based on the company's development strategy, the current state of the industry, and value chain practices. Each issue is assessed for its positive and negative impacts on the economy, environment, people, and human rights. These issues are then identified to prioritize the material aspects of the year, which serve as the main axis of information disclosure in this report, so that stakeholders can conduct effective evaluation and decision-making.
Investors provide a source of capital for the Company. Feng Tay's transparent disclosure of operations information presents operating results to enhance investors' support, stabilize funds and create value in investment.
Customers are the main source of the Company revenue. It is critical to listen to the voice of customers and meet customer needs. Through frequent communication and continuous innovation, improvement and upgrading, Feng Tay provides safe and high-quality products and services while growing together with customers.
Major Issues of Concern
- Integrity operations
- Operational performance
- Compliance with regulations
- Risk management
- Product quality and production technology
Communication Channels and Frequency
【Communication frequency】
- Shareholders' meetings / annual
- Investor conferences / when necessary
- Investor forums / when necessary
- Entity interviews / when necessary
- Consultations and communications with shareholders through contact channels / on-going
【Information bulletin】
- Company website
- TWSE MOPS
- Publication of annual reports, company profile, and sustainability reports
Major Issues of Concern
- Sustainability commitments and strategy
- Integrity operations
- Compliance with regulations
- Occupational safety and health
- GHG emissions and reduction
- Climate change risk management
- Waste management
Communication Channels and Frequency
【Communication frequency】
- Regular meetings / monthly
- Field audits / when necessary
- Participation in training activities / when necessary
- Communication through email / on-going
【Information bulletin】
- Monthly report on the performance of various evaluation indexes.
Employees
Feng Tay considers employees as its foremost partners and commits to building an equal, fair, and happy work environment. We are against any form of discrimination, forced labor, and persecution of labor unions. We enhance workplace safety to minimize the risk of workplace injuries. Through competitive salary packages and benefits and a comprehensive training system, we are able to keep talents for a long time to create better operational performance for the Company.
Suppliers and Contractors
Suppliers are important partners for Feng Tay's sustainable development, not only in their impact on production, services and operations, but also in the risk of social responsibility and reputation. Through communication channels we learn about the issues of concern to suppliers and reduce operational risks and costs, thereby allowing us to continuously provide customers with responsible and superior services.
Major Issues of Concern
- Operational performance
- Integrity operations
- Labor relations
- Remuneration and benefits
- Protection of labor rights
- Occupational safety and health
Communication Channels and Frequency
【Communication frequency】
- Labor relations or company union meetings / quarterly
- Employees Welfare Committee meetings / quarterly
- Regular meetings of various functional committees / when necessary
- Face-to-facecommunication between employees and management / on-going
- The General Manager Mail Box, dedicated telephone line, and "Grievance and Suggestion System" / on-going
【Information bulletin】
- Company intranet
- Email and e-Newspaper
Major Issues of Concern
- Integrity operations
- Operational performance
- Sustainability commitments and strategy
- Sustainability supply chain management
- Product quality and technology
- Customer privacy management
Communication Channels and Frequency
【Communication frequency】
- Regular visits and meetings with suppliers / on-going
- Supplier conferences / when necessary
- Supplier audits / when necessary
- Telephone and email communications / on-going
9
