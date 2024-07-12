We strive to fulfill our vision: to foster a group of people who are committed to the value of work, supported by family, and proud of the company; to create a corporate culture based on the quest for innovation and quality; to manage Feng Tay to be a century club manufacturer steadily making reasonable profits; and to constantly engage in environmental protection and give back to society. "

In 2023, because of the turbulent international situation and global inflation, overall operations became more challenging. We created opportunities in adversity, enhanced product quality, and increased competitiveness. In our overseas operations, the TD factory in India and the NH factory in Vietnam officially went into production this year. While pursuing business performance, we adhere to the principles of sustainable management, continuously contributing to the development of the economy, environment and society.

Emphasize Energy Conservation and Carbon Reduction; Care About Environmental Protection

In 2023, the Group achieved significant results in the implementation of various environmental protection projects. The proportion of recycled water was 41.8%. Compared with the previous year, the total emissions of ozone-depleting substances were reduced by 27%, the greenhouse gas emission intensity decreased by 7.2%, and the total amount of waste generated was reduced by 13.4%. In addition to saving the use of energy resources, we actively increased the proportion of renewable energy usage. In 2023, the Group's green power purchase volume reached 93 million kWh, the solar power generation achieved 2.62 million kWh, and the proportion of renewable energy usage increased to 16.8%. Feng Tay has established greenhouse gas reduction targets for Scopes I and II in 2030. To effectively monitor the use and emissions of greenhouse gas and verify the effectiveness of the Group's reduction actions, we completed the greenhouse gas inventory and external verification for the Group Headquarters in 2023.

We continue to invest a large amount of resources to reduce the possible environmental impact caused by the overall operations. The Group actively seeks alternative water sources and builds rainwater collection systems and recycled water usage mechanisms to reduce our dependence on municipal water. We also endeavored to perform waste management and increase the waste recycling and reuse rate. In 2023, the waste recycling and reuse rate was 67.9%, and the total volume of waste generated by the Group decreased by 6,296 metric tons, demonstrating that our source management and process waste reduction measures had achieved waste reduction results. The Group will persist in promoting waste reduction and increasing the number of waste recycling contractors to improve the waste recycling and reuse rate.

Treat Employees as Family Members; Make the Workplace Friendly and Inclusive

Since the establishment of the company, we have always considered employees as family members, emphasized the human rights policy of diversity and equality, and endeavored to provide a safe, friendly, and inclusive workplace. The Group strives to implement changes so as to keep improving our overall safety performance. To enhance the timeliness and quality of safety management in machinery change operations, 10 employees at the Group Headquarters and factories in China and Vietnam have obtained CMSE (certified machinery safety expert) certification. Moreover, we provide health promotion and psychological counseling services to employees for their physical and mental health. To implement the business philosophy of cultivating locally, the Group has long been cultivating the management capabilities of local staff. Currently, 98.2% of top-level managers at the factories are held by local employees. Additionally, the ratio of female senior executives to the entire top-level management has increased from 39.1% in 2022 to 43.6%; this not only demonstrates our commitment to gender equality but also reflects the Group's achievements in establishing a diverse and inclusive workplace culture.