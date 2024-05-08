Feng Tay Enterprises Co Ltd is a Taiwan-based company principally engaged in the manufacture of sports shoes. The Company is also engaged in the research and development and manufacture of casual shoes, skating shoes, snow boots, snowboarding boots, bicycle shoes, helmets and equipment for golf balls and footballs, baseball shoes, shoe parts and components and shoe molds, as well as the wholesales of daily goods. The Company operates through two segments. The Shoes Manufacturing and Trading segment is mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of sports shoes. Others segment is mainly engaged in investment holding and goods retailing. The Company operates businesses in Americas, Europe and Asia, among others.

Sector Footwear