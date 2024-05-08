2024/05/08 Company Unaudited Consolidated Earnings for April 2024

The Company reported unaudited consolidated operating income of NT$ 501 million and consolidated net profit before tax of NT$ 759 million for April 2024. As of April 30 2024, consolidated operating income totaled NT$ 1,842 million. Consolidated net profit before tax and after tax amounted to NT$ 2,585 million and NT$ 1,896 million, respectively. Net profit attributable to owners of parent totaled NT$ 1,805 million. Earnings per share was NT$ 1.83.

