2024/07/09 Company Unaudited Consolidated Earnings for June 2024

The Company reported unaudited consolidated operating income of NT$ 732 million and consolidated net profit before tax of NT$ 869 million for June 2024. As of June 30 2024, consolidated operating income totaled NT$ 3,346 million. Consolidated net profit before tax and after tax amounted to NT$ 4,245 million and NT$ 3,061 million, respectively. Net profit attributable to owners of parent totaled NT$ 2,884 million. Earnings per share was NT$ 2.92.

