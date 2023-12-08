2023/12/08 Company Unaudited Consolidated Earnings for November 2023

The Company reported unaudited consolidated operating income of NT$ 793 million and consolidated net profit before tax of NT$ 479 million for November 2023. As of November 30 2023, consolidated operating income totaled NT$ 5,689 million. Consolidated net profit before tax and after tax amounted to NT$ 6,324 million and NT$ 4,933 million, respectively. Net profit attributable to owners of parent totaled NT$ 4,509 million. Earnings per share was NT$ 4.57.

Back

Attachments

Disclaimer

Feng Tay Enterprises Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2023 09:11:43 UTC.