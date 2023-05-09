Di Pasquale takes over nearly 55,000 shares of Fenix

(Alliance News) - Fenix Entertainment Spa reported that director Riccardo Di Pasquale has bought 54,545 ordinary shares in the company.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR0.26, for a total value of EUR14,141.70.

Fenix Entertainment's stock closed Tuesday down 2.3 percent at EUR0.25 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

