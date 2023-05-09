Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Fenix Entertainment S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FNX   IT0005403495

FENIX ENTERTAINMENT S.P.A.

(FNX)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-05-09 am EDT
0.2500 EUR   -2.34%
01:32pDi Pasquale takes over nearly 55,000 shares of Fenix
AN
05/08ITALY GROWTH WINNERS & LOSERS: Fope advances; Fenix closes list.
AN
05/05ITALY GROWTH WINNERS & LOSERS: Deodatao advances; Fenix trailing.
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Di Pasquale takes over nearly 55,000 shares of Fenix

05/09/2023 | 01:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Fenix Entertainment Spa reported that director Riccardo Di Pasquale has bought 54,545 ordinary shares in the company.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR0.26, for a total value of EUR14,141.70.

Fenix Entertainment's stock closed Tuesday down 2.3 percent at EUR0.25 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

All news about FENIX ENTERTAINMENT S.P.A.
01:32pDi Pasquale takes over nearly 55,000 shares of Fenix
AN
05/08ITALY GROWTH WINNERS & LOSERS: Fope advances; Fenix closes..
AN
05/05ITALY GROWTH WINNERS & LOSERS: Deodatao advances; Fenix tr..
AN
05/05Europeans expected up; in U.S. banking tensions
AN
05/04Milan down; Leonardo in contraction
AN
05/04Europeans still in the red; wait for ECB
AN
05/04Europeans in the red; oil stocks recover
AN
05/04Europeans expected down; after Fed, ECB's turn today
AN
05/03Mib rises ahead of Fed; UniCredit bullish
AN
05/03Europeans up; unemployment drops in Italy
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 42,7 M 46,8 M 46,8 M
Net income 2021 0,53 M 0,58 M 0,58 M
Net Debt 2021 9,99 M 10,9 M 10,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 43,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 0,97 M 1,07 M 1,06 M
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 12
Free-Float 43,2%
Chart FENIX ENTERTAINMENT S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Fenix Entertainment S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FENIX ENTERTAINMENT S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Andrea Musso Chief Executive Officer
Paolo Grippo Chief Financial Officer
Silvestro Silvestri Chairman
Maurizio Paternò di Montecupo Vice Chairman
Riccardo di Pasquale Director & Partner
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FENIX ENTERTAINMENT S.P.A.-88.97%1
BOLLORÉ SE16.28%19 619
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.-18.65%14 699
VIVENDI SE9.65%11 096
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.55.95%7 922
ENDEAVOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.11.71%7 547
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer