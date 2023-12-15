(Alliance News) - Fenix Entertainemnt Spa on Friday made it known that it had received from Andrea Di Nardo, notice of reduction of its shareholding below the 5 percent significance threshold that took place on Dec. 11.

Specifically, Di Nardo said he holds 497,416 shares, or 0.2 percent of the company's share capital.

On Friday, Fenix Entertainemnt closed flat at EUR0.0050 per share.

