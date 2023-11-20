November 20, 2023 at 09:54 am EST

(Alliance News) - Fenix Entertainment Spa announced Monday that it had received notice from Andrea Di Nardo that his holding exceeded the 10 percent significance threshold on Nov. 15.

Specifically, Di Nardo said he holds 27.0 million shares, or 11.51 percent of the company's share capital.

Fenix Entertainment trades flat at EUR0.0085 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

