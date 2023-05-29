Advanced search
    FNX   IT0005403495

FENIX ENTERTAINMENT S.P.A.

(FNX)
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-05-26 am EDT
0.1310 EUR   +0.77%
02:14aFenix Entertainment, Negma requests conversion of three bonds
AN
05/26ITALY GROWTH WINNERS & LOSERS: Good Redelfi and Fenix, drops Lifestyle
AN
05/26Mib down; STM leads list
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fenix Entertainment, Negma requests conversion of three bonds

05/29/2023 | 02:14am EDT
(Alliance News) - Fenix Entertainment Spa announces on Sunday that, with reference to the first tranche of the convertible bond concluded on March 10 and resolved at the March 22 meeting, subscribed by Negma Group Investment Ltd, the company received on May 26, from Negma, request number 11 for partial conversion of three bonds totaling EUR30.000 from the first tranche of the POC totaling EUR1.0 million, including the commitment fee of EUR100,000, equal to 100 bonds subscribed on March 28, 2023.

The price was found to be EUR0.12 per share. Therefore, the bonds being converted entitle Negma to subscribe for 250,000 newly issued ordinary shares, which will be issued under the contractual terms and will have the same characteristics as the shares already outstanding as of today's date.

The company recalls that with the issuance of the first tranche, second tranche and part of the third tranche, Negma was allocated 1.1 million warrants whose exercise price is EUR0.4.

Fenix Entertainment closed Friday in the green by 0.8 percent to EUR0.13 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

