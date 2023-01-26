Fenix Entertainment announces partnership with Epico Play

(Alliance News) - Fenix Entertainment Spa announced Thursday that it has signed a preliminary partnership agreement with tech company Epico Play aimed at the creation of unedited and exclusive audiovisual content primarily in the world of sports entertainment.

Epico Play, Fenix announced in a note, is a technology company that develops digital solutions and engaging editorial content in the world of sports and entertainment and boasts among its roster of clients the highest-profile sports clubs and leagues.

The partnership will make it possible to "bring into synergy the production strength, creativity, technical quality and engagement capacity typical of Fenix's film and television products, with the experience, know-how, as well as the innovative interaction technology of Epico Play, having as main objective the shared development of a series of vertical production projects dedicated to sports clubs, leagues and federations," the company adds.

"The partnership will also enable the development in the film and TV world of interactive and engaging viewing destinations and experiences," Fenix concludes.

Fenix Entertainment on Thursday closed 7.4 percent in the red at EUR2.00 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.