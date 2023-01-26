Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Fenix Entertainment S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    FNX   IT0005403495

FENIX ENTERTAINMENT S.P.A.

(FNX)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35:46 2023-01-26 am EST
2.000 EUR   -7.41%
01:12pFenix Entertainment announces partnership with Epico Play
AN
01/25Futures mixed; Microsoft accounts disappoint
AN
01/24Mib recovers and closes in green; still down on oil
AN
Summary

Fenix Entertainment announces partnership with Epico Play

01/26/2023 | 01:12pm EST
(Alliance News) - Fenix Entertainment Spa announced Thursday that it has signed a preliminary partnership agreement with tech company Epico Play aimed at the creation of unedited and exclusive audiovisual content primarily in the world of sports entertainment.

Epico Play, Fenix announced in a note, is a technology company that develops digital solutions and engaging editorial content in the world of sports and entertainment and boasts among its roster of clients the highest-profile sports clubs and leagues.

The partnership will make it possible to "bring into synergy the production strength, creativity, technical quality and engagement capacity typical of Fenix's film and television products, with the experience, know-how, as well as the innovative interaction technology of Epico Play, having as main objective the shared development of a series of vertical production projects dedicated to sports clubs, leagues and federations," the company adds.

"The partnership will also enable the development in the film and TV world of interactive and engaging viewing destinations and experiences," Fenix concludes.

Fenix Entertainment on Thursday closed 7.4 percent in the red at EUR2.00 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 36,3 M 39,5 M 39,5 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 18,7 M 20,4 M 20,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 8,16 M 8,89 M 8,89 M
EV / Sales 2022 -0,29x
EV / Sales 2023 -0,34x
Nbr of Employees 12
Free-Float 43,2%
Chart FENIX ENTERTAINMENT S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Fenix Entertainment S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FENIX ENTERTAINMENT S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,16 €
Average target price 3,68 €
Spread / Average Target 70,4%
Managers and Directors
Riccardo di Pasquale Chief Executive Officer, Director & Partner
Paolo Grippo Chief Financial Officer
Silvestro Silvestri Chairman
Maurizio Paternò di Montecupo Vice Chairman
Roberta Giarrusso Director & Partner
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FENIX ENTERTAINMENT S.P.A.-6.90%9
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.2.88%18 589
BOLLORÉ SE0.67%16 800
VIVENDI SE6.78%10 337
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.27.15%6 456
ENDEAVOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-5.72%6 208