Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Fenix Entertainment S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FNX   IT0005403495

FENIX ENTERTAINMENT S.P.A.

(FNX)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35:39 2023-01-19 am EST
2.260 EUR   -5.04%
12:36pFenix Entertainment, board member Andrea Di Nardo resigns
AN
01/17Stock exchanges down; Tenaris rears its head again
AN
01/11ITALY GROWTH WINNERS & LOSERS: Grifal at the top; Illa at the bottom
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fenix Entertainment, board member Andrea Di Nardo resigns

01/19/2023 | 12:36pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Fenix Entertainment Spa announced Thursday that Andrea Di Nardo has resigned as a director due to unforeseen personal reasons "that do not allow him to carry out the task with the diligence and independence required and due," according to the company's note.

Fenix Entertainment closed Thursday down 5.0 percent to EUR2.26 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

All news about FENIX ENTERTAINMENT S.P.A.
12:36pFenix Entertainment, board member Andrea Di Nardo resigns
AN
01/17Stock exchanges down; Tenaris rears its head again
AN
01/11ITALY GROWTH WINNERS & LOSERS: Grifal at the top; Illa at ..
AN
01/11Futures up; Fed members words dampen fears
AN
01/10European bourses down; Powell less hawkish than expected
AN
01/10Fenix, international co-production agreement with Claro Production
AN
01/09ITALY GROWTH WINNERS & LOSERS: Agatos at the top; Fenix En..
AN
01/09Futures up; China reopening pushes stocks up
AN
01/06Europeans in the green, Saipem bullish on the Mib.
AN
01/06ITALY GROWTH WINNERS & LOSERS: Fenix leads the list, bad I..
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 36,3 M 39,3 M 39,3 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 18,7 M 20,2 M 20,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 8,99 M 9,73 M 9,73 M
EV / Sales 2022 -0,27x
EV / Sales 2023 -0,31x
Nbr of Employees 12
Free-Float 43,2%
Chart FENIX ENTERTAINMENT S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Fenix Entertainment S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FENIX ENTERTAINMENT S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,38 €
Average target price 3,68 €
Spread / Average Target 54,6%
Managers and Directors
Riccardo di Pasquale Chief Executive Officer, Director & Partner
Paolo Grippo Chief Financial Officer
Silvestro Silvestri Chairman
Maurizio Paternò di Montecupo Vice Chairman
Roberta Giarrusso Director & Partner
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FENIX ENTERTAINMENT S.P.A.2.59%10
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.-4.14%17 284
BOLLORÉ SE2.59%17 003
VIVENDI SE7.67%10 353
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.30.85%6 610
ENDEAVOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-3.90%6 026