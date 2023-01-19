Fenix Entertainment, board member Andrea Di Nardo resigns

(Alliance News) - Fenix Entertainment Spa announced Thursday that Andrea Di Nardo has resigned as a director due to unforeseen personal reasons "that do not allow him to carry out the task with the diligence and independence required and due," according to the company's note.

Fenix Entertainment closed Thursday down 5.0 percent to EUR2.26 per share.

