(Alliance News) - Fenix Entertainment Spa announced Friday that the company's board of directors met to approve the group's unaudited key performance indicators as of June 30, reporting a value of production of EUR18.4 million from EUR12.5 million in the same period last year.

Net financial position was negative EUR19.96 million from a negative EUR19.94 recorded as of March 30.

Fenix Entertainment's stock closed Friday up 23 percent to EUR0.014 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

