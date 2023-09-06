(Alliance News) - Fenix Entertainment Spa announced Tuesday in the evening that it had received a request from Negma Group Investment Ltd to convert five bonds with a total value of EUR50,000. Fenix, moreover, was informed by Negma that the latter's shareholding exceeded the 5% materiality threshold on August 29.

Specifically, Negma said it held more than 5.5 million shares, or 7.52 percent of Fenix's share capital.

About the bonds, the conversion price is EUR0.009 and the bonds entitle Negma to subscribe for more than 5.5 million newly issued ordinary shares of the company.

Fenix Entertainment's stock on Wednesday closed flat at EUR0.01 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

