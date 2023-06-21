Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Fenix Entertainment S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FNX   IT0005403495

FENIX ENTERTAINMENT S.P.A.

(FNX)
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  04:26:06 2023-06-21 am EDT
0.0310 EUR   +6.90%
Fenix, chairman of the board of auditors resigns

06/21/2023 | 04:32am EDT
(Alliance News) - Fenix Entertainemnt Spa announced Tuesday that the chairman of the board of statutory auditors, Francesco Molinari, has delivered his resignation to the chairman of the board of directors, "not believing - in his opinion - that the prerequisites existed for the fulfillment of the position taken on in compliance with the prerogatives of the mutual roles."

On the same date, as the most senior alternate member, Marco Ricci assumed the chairmanship of the Board of Statutory Auditors.

In addition, the company today received a request from Negma for the partial conversion of two bonds, totaling EUR20,000, from the first tranche of the POC, subscribed on March 28, 2023, totaling EUR1.0 million, including the commitment fee of EUR100,000.

The price turned out to be EUR0.02 per share: therefore, the bonds subject to conversion entitle Negma to subscribe for 1.0 million newly issued ordinary shares, which will be issued on the contractual terms and will have the same characteristics as the shares already outstanding as of today's date.

Fenix Entertainemnt is on par at EUR0.029 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 36,4 M 39,7 M 39,7 M
Net income 2022 -8,46 M -9,22 M -9,22 M
Net Debt 2022 17,2 M 18,7 M 18,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 0,11 M 0,12 M 0,12 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,73x
EV / Sales 2022 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 12
Free-Float 39,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Andrea Musso Chief Executive Officer
Paolo Grippo Chief Financial Officer
Silvestro Silvestri Chairman
Maurizio Paternò di Montecupo Vice Chairman
Riccardo di Pasquale Director & Partner
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FENIX ENTERTAINMENT S.P.A.-98.75%0
BOLLORÉ SE6.23%17 725
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.-22.44%14 014
VIVENDI SE-6.66%9 371
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.49.91%7 653
ENDEAVOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-0.93%6 698
