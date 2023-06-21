Fenix, chairman of the board of auditors resigns

(Alliance News) - Fenix Entertainemnt Spa announced Tuesday that the chairman of the board of statutory auditors, Francesco Molinari, has delivered his resignation to the chairman of the board of directors, "not believing - in his opinion - that the prerequisites existed for the fulfillment of the position taken on in compliance with the prerogatives of the mutual roles."

On the same date, as the most senior alternate member, Marco Ricci assumed the chairmanship of the Board of Statutory Auditors.

In addition, the company today received a request from Negma for the partial conversion of two bonds, totaling EUR20,000, from the first tranche of the POC, subscribed on March 28, 2023, totaling EUR1.0 million, including the commitment fee of EUR100,000.

The price turned out to be EUR0.02 per share: therefore, the bonds subject to conversion entitle Negma to subscribe for 1.0 million newly issued ordinary shares, which will be issued on the contractual terms and will have the same characteristics as the shares already outstanding as of today's date.

Fenix Entertainemnt is on par at EUR0.029 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

