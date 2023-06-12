Fenix, development agreement with House of Visions for feature film

(Alliance News) - Fenix Entertainemnt Spa announced Monday that it has signed a co-development agreement with the production company Casa delle Visioni regarding the feature film project tentatively titled "Aditi," currently in the writing stage.

The screenplay will be developed by Stefano Lorenzi and Matteo Ferri, authors of the subject.

The project will also make use of the prestigious collaboration of Ugo Chiti, a historical collaborator of Matteo Garrone and many other important Italian directors. Ugo Chiti won, in the last edition of the awards, the David Di Donatello for the screenplay of Roberto Andò's "La Stranezza," which was the most-watched Italian film of 2022.

This recognition is the sixth of his career in the same category, obtained thanks to the scripts of such beautiful and world-appreciated films as "Dogman," "La stoffa dei sogni," "Gomorra," "L'imbalsamatore" and "Per amore, solo per amore."

Under the signed contract, Fenix acquires from House of Visions 50 percent of the rights to the subject and screenplay of "Aditi" against 50 percent of the development costs of the same.

"The agreement marks the beginning of the collaboration between Fenix Entertainment and CdV, a young production company of quality projects, including Agostino Ferrente's documentary "Selfie," which was presented at the Berlin Film Festival in the Panorama section, nominated for the European Film Awards and won Best Documentary at the David Di Donatello Awards in 2020," Fenix explained.

Fenix Entertainment's stock closed Monday down 9.9 percent to EUR0.068 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

