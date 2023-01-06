Advanced search
    FNX   IT0005403495

FENIX ENTERTAINMENT S.P.A.

(FNX)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  06:14 2023-01-06 am EST
2.840 EUR   +13.60%
ITALY GROWTH WINNERS & LOSERS: Fenix leads the list, bad Illa
AN
2022MILAN MARKET OPEN: Bags flat; investors cautious ahead of holidays
AN
2022Fenix Entertainment, Cipriano is no longer general manager
AN
ITALY GROWTH WINNERS & LOSERS: Fenix leads the list, bad Illa

01/06/2023 | 07:54am EST
(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on Italy Growth on Friday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

---------

WINNERS

----------

Fenix Entertainment leads the list with a 14 percent rise after a month in which it rallied nearly 79 percent. Negative, on the other hand, is the performance over the past year and the performance over the past six months, at minus 58 percent and minus 47 percent, respectively.

----------

Culti Milan follows with 6.3 percent, after thirty days in which it rallied 57 percent and six months in which it posted a plus 81 percent. Over the past year it has recorded a positive perfomance of 112%.

----------

LOSERS

----------

The worst stock is Illa, in the red by 17%, after a monthly profit of 50%. Over the past year, Illa has left 99% on the parterre.

----------

Casasold gives up 5.8%, bucking the trend from the last month when it marked a 4.7% green. Over the past year, the stock has left 66 percent on the parterre and has lost 52 percent over the past six months.

----------

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

ChangeLast1st jan.
CASASOLD S.P.A. -5.81% 0.81 Delayed Quote.0.00%
CULTI MILANO S.P.A. 8.33% 26 Delayed Quote.18.81%
FENIX ENTERTAINMENT S.P.A. 13.60% 2.84 Delayed Quote.7.76%
ILLA S.P.A. -16.67% 0.0025 Delayed Quote.0.00%
