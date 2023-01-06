ITALY GROWTH WINNERS & LOSERS: Fenix leads the list, bad Illa

(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on Italy Growth on Friday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

WINNERS

Fenix Entertainment leads the list with a 14 percent rise after a month in which it rallied nearly 79 percent. Negative, on the other hand, is the performance over the past year and the performance over the past six months, at minus 58 percent and minus 47 percent, respectively.

Culti Milan follows with 6.3 percent, after thirty days in which it rallied 57 percent and six months in which it posted a plus 81 percent. Over the past year it has recorded a positive perfomance of 112%.

LOSERS

The worst stock is Illa, in the red by 17%, after a monthly profit of 50%. Over the past year, Illa has left 99% on the parterre.

Casasold gives up 5.8%, bucking the trend from the last month when it marked a 4.7% green. Over the past year, the stock has left 66 percent on the parterre and has lost 52 percent over the past six months.

