New track by Mina is published by Fenix Entertainment

(Alliance News) - Fenix Entertainment Spa announced Friday that the song "Come la luna," composed by the two Fenix stable writers Luca Rustici and Philippe Leon, is released as part of Mina's highly anticipated new album "Ti Amo come un pazzo," released today in all physical and digital stores.

This is not the first time the two songwriters have worked with what is considered the greatest Italian singer of all time: in fact, the collaboration has been going on for several years. Rustici wrote the song "Alibi," contained in the album Bau; and together with Léon he composed the song "Sono le tre," also co-edited by Fenix and included in the albums "Le migliori," "Tutte le migliori" and "The complete recording" by Mina and Celentano.

"Fenix, alongside its film and television production and distribution activities, successfully continues its activities as a music publisher and producer, a sector that over the years has seen it play a leading role with quality works such as the soundtrack to Ferzan Ozpetek's "Napoli Velata," popular songs such as Arisa's "Vasame," but also intuitive forays into the contemporary such as its collaboration with rapper Mattak, a top Amazon Music artist," the company commented.

Fenix Entertainment's stock closed Friday at parity at EUR0.36 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.