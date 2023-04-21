Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Fenix Entertainment S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FNX   IT0005403495

FENIX ENTERTAINMENT S.P.A.

(FNX)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-04-21 am EDT
0.3600 EUR    0.00%
01:26pNew track by Mina is published by Fenix Entertainment
AN
04/19ITALY GROWTH WINNERS & LOSERS: CrowdFundme on top; Inbre bad
AN
04/17Futures bullish in wake of assets in Asia
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

New track by Mina is published by Fenix Entertainment

04/21/2023 | 01:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Fenix Entertainment Spa announced Friday that the song "Come la luna," composed by the two Fenix stable writers Luca Rustici and Philippe Leon, is released as part of Mina's highly anticipated new album "Ti Amo come un pazzo," released today in all physical and digital stores.

This is not the first time the two songwriters have worked with what is considered the greatest Italian singer of all time: in fact, the collaboration has been going on for several years. Rustici wrote the song "Alibi," contained in the album Bau; and together with Léon he composed the song "Sono le tre," also co-edited by Fenix and included in the albums "Le migliori," "Tutte le migliori" and "The complete recording" by Mina and Celentano.

"Fenix, alongside its film and television production and distribution activities, successfully continues its activities as a music publisher and producer, a sector that over the years has seen it play a leading role with quality works such as the soundtrack to Ferzan Ozpetek's "Napoli Velata," popular songs such as Arisa's "Vasame," but also intuitive forays into the contemporary such as its collaboration with rapper Mattak, a top Amazon Music artist," the company commented.

Fenix Entertainment's stock closed Friday at parity at EUR0.36 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

All news about FENIX ENTERTAINMENT S.P.A.
01:26pNew track by Mina is published by Fenix Entertainment
AN
04/19ITALY GROWTH WINNERS & LOSERS: CrowdFundme on top; Inbre b..
AN
04/17Futures bullish in wake of assets in Asia
AN
04/14Mib in surplus driven by banks; euro retreats
AN
04/14ITALY GROWTH WINNERS & LOSERS: Redelfi and Imvest lead the..
AN
04/14Europeans up; Tenaris at bottom on Mib.
AN
04/14European stock exchanges in green; Mib above 27,700
AN
04/14Europeans up; traders optimistic for U.S. PPI drop
AN
04/13Mib just below par; euro at one-year highs
AN
04/06Mib in green before Easter; Asians down
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 36,3 M 39,8 M 39,8 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 18,7 M 20,5 M 20,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1,36 M 1,49 M 1,49 M
EV / Sales 2022 -0,48x
EV / Sales 2023 -0,56x
Nbr of Employees 12
Free-Float 43,2%
Chart FENIX ENTERTAINMENT S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Fenix Entertainment S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FENIX ENTERTAINMENT S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,36
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Andrea Musso Chief Executive Officer
Paolo Grippo Chief Financial Officer
Silvestro Silvestri Chairman
Maurizio Paternò di Montecupo Vice Chairman
Riccardo di Pasquale Director & Partner
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FENIX ENTERTAINMENT S.P.A.-84.48%1
BOLLORÉ SE19.35%20 062
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.-10.77%16 123
VIVENDI SE11.71%11 254
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.54.99%7 906
ENDEAVOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.8.74%7 112
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer